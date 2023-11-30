Solos Airgo3, wearable chatgpt

The new Solos AirGo3 Smarglasses look like regular frames, but feature ChatGPT, making them more than just another pair of audio smartglasses, and their price is approachable at $199.99. They lack a display, but what they do provide is a better wearable AI experience for the user on the go. The Solos AirGo3 features a new noise-canceling voice recognition technology called “Whipper”. In our random testing it understood commands with music playing in the car.

The $199 Audio SmartGlasses look like normal frames. solo

Unboxing the AirGo3 is the beginning of your conversation with its custom GPT, which guides you through the install and then becomes your wearable’s ChatGPT co-pilot. You can of course use the ChatGPT app for Bluetooth with your Air Pods, but you’ll miss out on Whisper voice recognition. In this way, the glasses are simply a wearable interface to ChatGPT.

The Solos frame features what they call a “SmartHinge,” a design that allows users to change the front frame for customization to match every occasion – whether it’s sports, fashion, office and more. Have taken. The frames are interchangeable using USB TypeC connectors. Battery life is about ten hours, but the vision corrections will definitely work even when they’re idle.

The Solos AirGo3’s detachable wing allows for interchangeable styling. solo

The AirGo3 mobile app adds a lot to the experience beyond just using ChatGPT. It’s purpose-built for AI, outperforming competitors that focus on offering a second screen or only Bluetooth audio. While Ray-Ban Stories offers smart functionalities like photo taking, video recording, and audio management, it relies on a Facebook account for setup and falls short on digital assistance and wellness. The integration of ChatGPIT-powered voice commands, wellness trackers and posture studies speaks to a more health-conscious, digitally savvy user base. Did we mention it’s under $200?

This is where AirGo3’s app acts like your personal digital companion, offering a number of interactive and useful features. These include Whisper Messages and Events, which allows users to read messages aloud from various platforms such as Text, WhatsApp and Teams as soon as they are received, as well as voice notifications through the glasses’ open-ear directional stereo speakers. are distributed. Additionally, the app supports voice search, translation, and texting, allowing users to engage in communication on the go and even share content directly to social media. Add a few more sensors to the AirGo3 and it’ll give the new $699 AI pin a chance to pay for itself.