can you smell it? Black Friday is fast approaching and some companies have already started sales. For example, Solo Stove recently launched its annual Black Friday sale, offering discounts on many fire pits and related items and accessories. The biggest discount here is for the Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0, which now costs $320 instead of $465. That’s a savings of $145. The Yukon 2.0 bundle goes even further with a $245 discount.

These bundles include the Next Generation Fire Pit, a marked improvement over the original, as well as several accessories like the new base plate and ash pan. You get a stand, a lid, a weather-resistant enclosure, and even a carrying case for BBQ-powered beach trips.

solo stove

This bundle includes the Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit, a lid, a base, a cover, a carrying case, and more.

$320 at Solo Stove

We praised the removable base plate and ash pan with the 2.0 series, as these devices eliminated the messy cleaning process involved in previous releases. We also enjoyed the proprietary 360-degree airflow technology, which allows for an efficient burn for longer periods of time. In fact, the only significant downside here is the typical price, and this sale helps alleviate those concerns.

Fire pit bundles aren’t the only discounts available through Solo Stove’s Black Friday sale, although they are the most significant. You can pick up the popular Pie Prime pizza oven for $300, a savings of $50. If you’re into fire pit accessories, you can also purchase the Ranger 2.0 for $200 instead of $230.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: see all Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for black friday tech deals, know about black friday trends On In The Know. Hear the best from Autoblog’s experts Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and homeFind out more black friday sales To shop on AOL, selected just for you.

Source: www.engadget.com