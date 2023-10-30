A solo Bitcoin miner has struck gold after successfully claiming a $200,000 block reward. The remarkable feat has attracted the attention of fellow miners and crypto enthusiasts, highlighting the potential for solo miners to compete effectively with larger mining operations.

Loan Bitcoin Miner Hits the Jackpot

On October 28, Dr. Con Colivas, a software engineer at Bitcoin CGMiner and administrator of the Solo CKPool, shared a solo post in an Congratulations to the Bitcoin miners.

The lucky miner used 11 PH/s of hash power to discover block 814,308 and claimed a $200,000 (6.25 BTC) block reward.

“Congratulations to miner 3KCykmdpBpNKTtZJAvp3u2N2EQjGzbUF7c with ~11PH for solving the 278th Solo block on Solo.kpool,” said Dr. Colivas.

Currently, large-scale mining operations and pools are dominating the Bitcoin mining industry. When blocks are discovered, these mining companies often share the rewards. In contrast, mining pools such as Solo Seekpool provide a high degree of independence to solo miners, allowing them to earn almost all the rewards for finding a block.

This recent solo mining achievement is not the only one this year. In August, a single Bitcoin miner solved block 803,821, claiming 160,000 BTC worth $6.25. Many solo miners have also discovered substantial blocks and received significant rewards over the past few months.

The appeal of solo mining pools is growing as many miners are looking to increase their chances of earning larger rewards while recapturing a sense of freedom in the competitive Bitcoin mining market.

BTC mining hashrate is increasing

Bitcoin hashrate continues to increase following the recent surge in the value of BTC. Earlier on October 12, an alarming increase in the hash rate was seen to 456 exahash per second (EH/s). After this increase, the hash rate decreased slightly and stabilized at 443 EH/s on October 28.

Despite the increasing level of mining difficulties, hash rates are increasing. Bitcoin hash rate has recovered slightly today to 452.63 EH/s with an estimated difficulty adjustment of 12.78% and a network difficulty of 62.46T. The average block time for mining is also around 8 minutes and 52 seconds.

Over the past month, mined hashrate prices dropped to significant lows, suggesting chain validators are likely experiencing higher mining difficulties and pressure. Now, hash rates are rising and Bitcoin miners are taking advantage of these opportunities to increase their earnings.

BTC price rally resumes | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

