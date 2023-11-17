Morocco’s tourism minister says solidarity from fellow Moroccans and foreigners has helped the country recover from the terrible tragedy that struck earlier this year.

Despite the devastating earthquake that struck the country in September, Morocco has recovered from the tragedy. It continues to welcome tourists to the beautiful city of Marrakech and its other popular destinations.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the country on September 8, killing nearly 3,000 people across the country. Most of the deaths occurred in towns and villages in the High Atlas mountains, although Marrakesh was also affected.

After the deadly incident, people who had planned to vacation in Morocco did not know what to do. They were not sure whether to cancel their holidays out of safety and respect or go ahead with plans to support the struggling country.

wave of solidarity

According to Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Crafts and Social Economy, the fact that many people still chose to visit Morocco actually helped the country.

“What affected us during the earthquake were two things,” Ms Ammor told Euronews Travel. She adds, “First of all, there was solidarity during the earthquake, whether it was from the Moroccan people or from the sympathetic foreign population.”

“We received a lot of sympathy messages, and many individuals or organizations from abroad came to help. In today’s world this unity is heart-touching. “This helped the local population a lot to recover from this tragedy.”

Ms Ammor said the situation in tourist destinations such as Marrakech was not as bad as it appeared immediately after the earthquake.

According to the minister, “The media did not provide a true image of what was actually happening. They showed much more dramatic images in Marrakech than they actually were.

Ms. Ammor says foreign tourists who were in the city began speaking out on social media, “saying, ‘Look, things are going well in Marrakech. Don’t believe everything you hear. Were here; and everything is fine. Come to Morocco, etc.”

The minister says that this social media content from tourists helped the country create a record in the month of September, which ultimately helped in the recovery.

According to Ms Ammor, the country is still on track to hit its goal The year is expected to reach 25 million tourists by 2030 and welcome a total of 14 million in 2023 alone, as predicted before the earthquake.

What to see in Morocco: tips for beginners and returning visitors

“For someone who knows the traditional Moroccan circuit, who has already been to Marrakesh, Fes or Casablanca, I would say Rabat is a city worth exploring,” says Ms Ammor.

She says Morocco’s capital Rabat has a lot of cultural richness and aesthetic appeal. The country is hoping to encourage tourists to visit the city by upgrading facilities and creating more experience packages.

“I would also recommend the south of Morocco with Tafilalt, especially for those interested in winter sports. “It’s a spectacular area where the sea and the desert coexist beautifully,” she says.

For those visiting Morocco on their first or second trip who still need to become familiar with the country, Ms. Ammor would recommend starting in Marrakech, “because you can spend a whole week without getting bored,” she says. Are.

“The Agadir region is another option,” says Ms. Ammor, “especially in winter because it has 365 days of sunshine.” According to the minister, tourists should spend at least a week in Morocco during their first visit, “because a During the week, you can experience very different things, visit the old medina, relax on the beach and see the desert.”

“I think they can get extremely diverse experiences in a short period of time and that’s one of the advantages of the country,” she says.

When is the best time to go?

Most tourists coming to Morocco come from Europe and come when the weather is bad.

“Today, we are what we call a winter destination,” says Ms. Ammor. “They come between October and February; I would say it’s high season when Europeans come.

But Morocco is beautiful all year round, and tourists from other parts of the world – “those who are less sensitive to winter weather” – travel there all year round.

Ms. Ammor adds, “We are lucky to have a very temperate climate year-round and there are very few months when I would recommend not visiting Morocco.”

