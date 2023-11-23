Solid state batteries promise to fundamentally change EVs. But they cannot be the only answer. cnn business

cnn-

Electric cars are considered the future, but they still have issues that are keeping many car buyers away. The scope is very small. Batteries are very heavy and expensive. They take a lot of time to charge. But several companies say they have the technology to solve many – perhaps all – of these problems.

Toyota in particular has said it may be on the cusp of such success. Other automakers are also working with various battery companies on versions of this new technology.

The impending breakthrough is called the “solid state battery”, and the only problem is that – like other vaunted Earth-altering technologies – it’s always been a few years away, for a few years now.

Car companies including Stellantis, Hyundai and Volkswagen have also teamed up with companies working on solid state batteries. This technology promises batteries that deliver more power while being smaller and lighter. They may be safer and less likely to catch fire in an accident.

But solid state technology has its own challenges, and it’s not the only way automakers can achieve lighter, cheaper, and faster-charging electric vehicles.

The main difference between solid state batteries and the lithium-ion batteries currently used in electric cars is a component called electrolyte. In lithium-ion batteries, the electrolyte is a viscous liquid. In a solid state battery, the electrolyte is a solid. That solid electrolyte is one reason solid state batteries may be safer than lithium-ion batteries. If the liquid electrolyte battery breaks or is punctured, both sides of the electrolyte may leak out simultaneously, causing uncontrolled energy flow, which may then lead to fire.

Generally speaking, solids are also denser than liquids, meaning the electrolyte takes up less space and battery cells can be smaller. But some companies are also working on other strategies that could make batteries even smaller and lighter and, at the same time, allow faster charging.

The main challenge for all these companies, and the automakers investing in them, is how to economically produce these high-tech batteries in the numbers needed to build affordable electric cars. Meanwhile, there are competing battery technologies for which the manufacturing techniques are well established.

It’s a wide open field at the moment, with many start-up companies working with different chemical combinations and even slightly different physical structures for their batteries. There is still clearly no better technology, said William Kephart, a battery researcher at consulting firm P3 Group.

Fast charging time, a key demand of consumers, is a challenge for solid-state batteries. Generally, lithium ions in currently used batteries take longer to move into a rigid material than a liquid, Kephart said. This makes it take longer to acquire energy, which slows down charging times, and slows down the release of energy – which puts a strain on vehicle acceleration.

Solid-state battery company QuantumScape claims that its solid-state batteries – which use some liquid, but not for the electrolyte – have been tested and can charge faster than normal lithium-ion batteries.

Solid-state batteries will be more expensive because they contain more lithium, which is expensive, Kephart said. Lithium prices will go down as more sources are found and accessed, he said, but, compared to other batteries, solid-state batteries will cost more.

The company, called Factorial, which counts Stellantis and Mercedes as investors, claims its solid-state battery technology uses less lithium than traditional batteries, which could potentially reduce costs, especially As production ramps up.

“We think the cost will be really competitive because lithium, from a raw material perspective, it’s not a scarce material,” said Siu Huang, chief executive of Factorial.

QuantumScape also says its battery design eliminates graphite, reducing expenses and, the company claims, significantly reduces carbon emissions from manufacturing.

However, at the same time, some other battery companies are working to improve traditional liquid-electrolyte batteries, with improvements that could improve existing technology. just changing a piece of battery Adding silicon can provide large improvements in performance at relatively low cost. The same proposal has been made by a company called Onedi Battery Sciences, in which GM has invested.

According to the company, OneD’s technology allows production processes to remain nearly the same while promising major improvements in performance. This means less hassle and expense for battery manufacturers and automakers.

Other companies are working on semi-solid state batteries that combine parts of each type of battery, providing some of the benefits of solid state without completely eliminating the standard liquid-based design.

Ultimately, all EVs will probably never use a single battery technology, said GM spokesman Phil Leinert. The type of batteries will be matched to the vehicle and the specific market where it is sold. This is similar to how automakers use different engines in different models and different markets. GM’s Ultium electric vehicle design, which is the basis for all of GM’s EV models, was specifically engineered to enable the use of all different types of batteries.

“When you have a customer lineup as large and diverse as ours, you need multiple solutions that can co-exist within the same basic engineering,” he said.

Source: www.cnn.com