Soldiering On: How Military Veterans Move Into Entrepreneurship

Giants are no strangers to crushing entrepreneurship. Moving out of combat boots and into bootstrapping businesses, vets own nearly 2 million businesses and employed more than 5 million workers in 2018, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Margo Jordan exemplifies this by prioritizing the mission of building self-esteem in children.

He founded Enrichly, a gamified self-esteem learning platform.

The 35-year-old man joined the Army after high school to get an education outside the classroom. “I saw a huge opportunity for my personal growth,” he said.

He honed his leadership skills and self-discipline while serving in the U.S. Army from 2007 to 2015, while also receiving instruction in the classroom.

Balancing the military and higher education between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., she trained, went to class, and went back to train at night. Jordan said, “It was a heavy schedule, but I managed everything.”

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2013, he got an investment-banking job in Houston. However, “I quickly realized that this was not the right career for me,” she said. “I’m a numbers girl, but I had this fire in me. “I want to do something better for the world.”

Management classes and military training prepared Margo Jordan for entrepreneurship. getty images

Jordan had lost some friends to violence and suicide in Milwaukee, where she grew up, and identified low self-esteem as a common root cause.

To help young girls avoid negative consequences, she started a learning center in Houston. They later expanded it to include boys and eventually reached 10,000 children before 2020.

The pandemic meant a switch to digital-learning platforms, on which 200,000 children currently log on.

Paid memberships are funded through school districts, youth-focused organizations, health care foster homes, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and others.

Margo Jordan’s platform has invited celebrity speakers who have lectured on topics such as the impact of social media on mental health. getty images

Big businesses are also taking notice – over the past few years, the platform has received funding from super angels like Google, IBM and Microsoft.

There are over 50 games available, as well as courses, pre-recorded webinars and content with guest speakers, such as the actors from the Disney series “Raven’s Home”, who in 2021 talked about how social media impacts self-esteem. How does it affect?

Working with a team of 17 people, including an educational psychologist who is also the company’s co-founder and COO, Jordan has an eye on the bigger picture.

“This is not only to improve self-esteem in an individual, but to actually solve the major problems facing our society – youth violence, low educational attainment and poor mental health,” she said.

For example, in the game “Defeat the Dragon of Negativity”, children identify negative versus positive statements regarding the goals they are trying to achieve.

After games or lessons are completed, they earn digital badges that are placed on the platform as the site measures the results together.

Creating a game and launching an app for parents to develop self-esteem is currently on tap for expanded platforms.

Jocko Willink says his military background gave him the skills to adapt to a changing “battlefield.” getty images

Through it all, Jordan credits the Army with developing and honing her important skills of self-discipline and adaptability.

“Everything is constantly changing in the world of startup land,” she said. “I’m very grateful – there are many founders I meet who don’t have the same training I got in the military. The Army gave me a certain skill set that I don’t think anyone else would be able to get anywhere else.”

Jocko Willink would undoubtedly agree. He served in the Army for 20 years and retired in 2010 as a lieutenant commander in the Navy SEALs, where he was responsible for training and preparing soldiers for deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and leading them into combat.

During his military service, the 52-year-old co-founder and CEO of leadership development company Echelon Front learned how to keep an “open mind” and “adapt to the changing battlefield, environment and enemy.”

After his military retirement, Willink had no clear vision for his future other than spending time “surfing, hanging out with his family, and doing jiujitsu.”

Then, after talking with civic sector leaders, he had a light moment.

Willink said, “I realized that all the leadership principles I had applied myself, and taught others while in the military, applied directly to all leadership scenarios, in any industry, at any level of leadership. Were.”

As he moved toward entrepreneurship, the former Navy SEAL officer found that it was important to have an open mind to learn and adapt.

“The moment you think you know something, you don’t. So instead, I always doubted myself,” Willink said. “I was constantly thinking and asking myself, ‘What am I missing? What don’t I know? What don’t I see?’ ,

The leadership skills developed in military training are useful in other industries as well. getty images

Now, he is the host of the “Jocko Podcast” and co-author of the best-selling book “Extreme Ownership: How US Navy Seals Lead and Win” (St. Martin’s Press).

He is also a masterclass instructor of critical leadership thinking, drawing on strong military skills by taking complex challenges and simplifying them into something all levels of the team can understand.

In his new masterclass, the San Diego, California native outlines the four laws of combat leadership: cover and advance, keep it simple, prioritize and execute, and decentralize command so everyone can lead. .

“The conservative leader – in both the military and civilian sphere – is the person who barks out orders and tells everyone what to do,” Willink said. “But that type of tyrannical leadership is not good. Good leaders listen, seek advice, and put their team and mission above all else.”

