Solar stocks are poised for a comeback in 2024

Solar energy stocks have declined this year amid higher interest rates raised by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation. Customers are reluctant to spend on installation and companies’ investment projects have become more expensive.

The policy change that reduced solar energy incentives in California also affected the industry in the US. The state reduced subsidies given to rooftop panel owners who send excess power to the grid.

The solar and wind energy benchmark Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) has fallen 36% year to date, and the Global

However, Wall Street sees tailwinds next year that could help turn the tide for the clean energy industry.

On Friday, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded solar panel maker First Solar (FSLR) to Overweight, raising their price target from $214 to $237 per share.

“After a 20% selloff over the past three months, we see an attractive risk-reward profile for the stock,” Morgan Stanley equity analyst Andrew Percoco and his team wrote in a note to clients this week.

“We believe First Solar offers one of the strongest risk-adjusted earnings profiles within our US clean tech coverage with its sell position through 2026,” he said, referring to the thin-film module maker’s backlog. “

The note also reiterated renewable energy giant NextEra (NEE) and solar company Altus Power (AMPS) as names on its high-conviction overweight list. The analysts have a $76 price target on NextEra and a $9 price target on Altus Power. Year to date, those shares have declined 29% and 17%, respectively.

Technicians are installing solar cells. (Getty Images) (BomberMoon via Getty Images)

‘Improving clean energy assessment’

One of the headwinds for renewable energy in 2024 is the market expectation of a reduction in interest rates at some point during the year. Investors are betting that the Fed could start cutting rates once inflation subsides and the labor market normalizes.

“If rates fall in 2024, as our economists and strategists are predicting, we could see a meaningful improvement in clean energy valuations,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

the story continues

Prices of solar panels, battery storage and inverters, which have increased over the past few years, are showing signs of further deflation.

“We see some evidence that supports a more optimistic view (for developers) about the cost trend of these technologies in 2024,” the note said. “Prices for solar panels and components have declined meaningfully since peak levels in the summer of 2023.”

Solar power fields and wind turbines seen from the air in foggy conditions during an autumn morning in Muntendam, Netherlands, in September 2022. (Getty Images) (Daniel Bosma via Getty Images)

Citi analysts also recently noted that the global solar sector is dominated by equipment made in China, but US companies are set to increase market share next year.

“With the growing importance of emissions reductions and opportunities from solar equipment production, more countries are imposing trade policy protectionism to ensure local supply,” Citi managing director Pierre Lau and his team wrote in a note to clients.

An example of this is the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year, which aims to encourage the use of solar energy through subsidy support for local manufacturing.

“Our analysis shows that outside China, the US and India are the most viable for solar device production,” the note said.

Citi’s buy recommendations include Altus Power and solar and storage company SunPower (SPWR), which is currently down nearly 70% year to date.

Ines is a senior business reporter covering equities. Follow him on Twitter @ines_ferrre,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com