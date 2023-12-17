When Jim Selgo moved to his home in Goodyear, Arizona, in 2019, he immediately installed rooftop solar because he had a positive experience with solar energy in his previous home.

Less than a year later, motivated to take more action to combat climate change, Selgo purchased his first electric vehicle, a Nissan Leaf, he said. He has not paid for electricity or gasoline since.

With solar power, “you take advantage of what you’re producing at your home,” he said. “Adding an EV increases your savings and increases the value of the entire project.”

Selgo, a retired public school principal who now drives an electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV, is one of many who use solar power to run their EVs on clean electricity, effectively, in the sun . And it goes the other way too.

“Today it’s probably more common that you have someone who has a solar power system who is considering an EV, just because,” said Becca Jones-Albertus, acting deputy assistant secretary of renewable energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. “Solar energy has been around for a long time.” , “But we know many EV owners are looking to install solar so it can help offset their increased electricity use and support more affordable charging at home.”

According to DOE’s Solar Energy Technology Office, of the 131 million U.S. homes, about 4.5 million have added rooftop solar as its benefits have become more known. And set a record with sales of more than 1 million EVs in the US in 2023

EVs have to be plugged in to charge and drive, but power from the grid often comes from burning fossil fuels, negating some of the environmental benefits of going electric. Solar can fix that. This is an important point because according to the Environmental Protection Agency, electricity production and transportation are the two largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions and therefore climate change in the US.

Residential solar power, or photovoltaic systems, convert the sun’s rays into electricity when they strike a solar panel. If an owner chooses to purchase a set of batteries to pair with the panels, they can have a running “bank” of energy to draw from. In California, which dominates the rooftop solar market in the US, about a fifth of new home solar systems were installed with batteries in 2022.

Automakers are seeing this crossover interest and getting into the business, several years after Tesla bought solar company SolarCity in 2016 and launched a solar roof division.

Many used car companies are launching efforts to connect customers with energy services, including solar installation contractors. General Motors’ energy unit, GM Energy, is an example. The automaker wants to offer a one-stop-shop for customers looking for home charging, solar power and other energy management technology.

“This is where we see everything working together,” said Derek Sequeira, GM Energy’s EV ecosystem director.

Hyundai Home helps the company’s EV customers choose home charging and solar solutions. Ford is also trying its hand in this business.

But access to rooftop solar is not uniform, so the combination is not an option for all EV owners. According to the DOE Solar Office, nearly half of homes in the US either do not have control on their rooftop, or do not have adequate control due to location, location or orientation.

Efforts are being made to address this. Community solar projects allow renters or condo owners or other communities to have a stake in a small solar array. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, this form of solar energy is on the rise and has contributed to the overall record increase in U.S. solar capacity this year.

Some utilities also do not want customers to produce more solar electricity than they need, because that would mean they would have to pay back in the form of credits for the surplus.

Installation costs can also be prohibitive. A standard system could run a consumer $10,000 to $15,000 or more, according to the Center for Sustainable Energy, a nonprofit in San Diego, California.

But the costs are coming down. In 2010, residential rooftop installation could cost $8.70 per watt. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, it will fall to $3.16 per watt by 2022.

Federal incentives are making residential solar systems more affordable – with incentives also helping EV affordability. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022, allows consumers to claim 30% of what is put into their system as a credit on their next federal tax bill.

Different states also offer different discounts and incentives. Selgo said his system cost $19,500, but after receiving a 30% federal tax rebate at the time and $1,000 from the state of Arizona, he ultimately paid about $12,500.

Jerry Shotz bought two EVs in 2021. He was interested in renewable energy and wanted to go electric for all of his household needs – including an electric lawnmower – he said, so “solar just made sense.” He installed it last year at his home in Champaign, Illinois.

“Many people only use solar energy to power their home, but we’re powering our home and our cars with the same solar system,” Shotz said. “When you think about climate, we’re no longer using fossil fuels to drive on the road.”

Alexa St. John is an Associated Press climate solutions reporter. Follow her on Twitter, @alexa_stjohn. Reach him at [email protected].

Source: fortune.com