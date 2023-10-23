Solar panels and nuclear power

Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant Complex in Tennessee getty

America’s newest, and possibly the last conventional fission nuclear reactor, opened in 2017 in Watts Barr, Tennessee. A little-known company that has located itself close to this plant is Wacker Polysilicon. The company, which makes polysilicon for solar panels, began investing in Rhea County, Tennessee in 2009 after construction began on a new facility at the power plant. Gary Farlow, CEO of the Bradley/Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce, said that “the biggest consideration for Wacker when he looked at our region was not only the capacity of the power system but [it’s] Quality and Reliability” The Wacker facility requires so much power that it requires 20% to 25% of the nuclear plant’s full capacity. The Wacker plant provides jobs to approximately 650 full-time employees and has invested a total of $2.5 billion in the local area since 2009 and is an interesting example of how human technology can power even competing sources of electricity.

Improving the sustainability of solar infrastructure would make initial material investments more purposeful and sustainable and address some of the issues around low power density discussed in the film. Solar and nuclear may also find complementarity with a new breed of reactors that will allow more valve control of energy production from nuclear fission. Even with excellent battery storage infrastructure, solar power will always require some secondary backup supply to ensure high quality delivery for a particular use. Natural gas or biofuels have the advantage of easy valve control (turning on and off) compared to conventional nuclear fission energy, where it takes a long time to turn the reactor on and off. However, the new generation of molten salt reactors and other innovations will allow greater flexibility in this regard, allowing more effective backup for solar and wind power.

There are many new scientific developments in this field every day, and we must consider them wisely, as well as the uncertainties they present. Many science-based international policy primers continue to be published by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as established research institutions such as MIT, which still maintains a nuclear engineering department. Startup companies are also thriving in the field, including one started by a doctoral graduate from an MIT program called Oklo, which filed for review with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in June, 2020 for an advanced new nuclear reactor design. is the first company to receive its application.

There is also increasing synergy between the renewable energy sector and nuclear energy through the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (under the banner of Flexible Nuclear Energy for Clean Energy Systems). Even fossil fuel industry publications are acknowledging that a “green nuclear deal” is likely. The global energy transition requires us to resist positional temptations and be willing to embrace revisionism where necessary, as some environmentalists and systems scientists, such as centenarian James Lovelock, have argued with respect to nuclear energy. With trepidation and without dogmatism, let us keep our eye on the atom with subtle anticipation.