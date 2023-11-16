Solano Commission on Women and Girls to tackle financial literacy

In a historic initiative, the Solano Commission on Women and Girls will host its first joint workshop with the Friends of the Solano Commission for Women and Girls to help attendees increase their financial literacy to help drive change.

“Financial literacy is important for women and girls. When we are empowered with knowledge, we gain control over our finances, which means we foster independence and self-reliance,” Kay Kelly, chair of the Friends of Solano Commission on Women and Girls, said in a press release. said in.

The inaugural Women & Money Workshop will cover a range of topics, drawing on the expertise of financial experts gathered. Keynote speaker Courtney Bolger, Realtor with EXP Realty of California, panel speakers will include financial advisor Kimber Smith of Edward Jones, certified financial coach Brendi Hayter as well as other industry professionals.

Panels are designed to cover a range of topics, from the basics of personal finance and homeownership to the importance of financial literacy for young adults.

Whether they are young people who have never been in the workforce or those who have already established a career, people of all ages are encouraged to participate. It’s never too early to think about and plan for retirement, said Commissioner Jacqui Nguyen.

It is also important to understand that financial illiteracy can affect any age. Nguyen pointed to credit card companies and their 0 percent APR student offers as a common origin story of debt accumulation among young adults. In their excitement to achieve financial independence, young adults without financial means often fall prey to these offers, Nguyen said.

“Studies show that 21 percent of high school graduates are less likely to carry a balance on credit cards while in college if they are financially educated and better understand how to spend and borrow. Our hope is to provide an opportunity for women and girls to think about financial management,” said Jennifer Hamilton, chair of the Solano Commission on Women and Girls, in a press release for the workshop.

Despite this compelling data, according to Next Gen Personal Finance, California remains one of the majority of states that does not require a semester-long personal finance course for high school graduation.

A significant effort to address this oversight took place in 2017. Brandy Hayter, who will speak at the workshop, sponsored the personal finance curriculum for William S. Hart Unified School District, California’s largest high school district, to add to the program.

While moves like Hayter’s may be exceptions, Kelly says that “the Solano Commission for Women and Girls has made considerable progress in its five years of existence as a dedicated group of commissioners from diverse backgrounds who have worked to improve the lives of disadvantaged women.” Have worked tirelessly to make it prosperous.” The girls of our community.”

The workshop is free to the public, although registration is required before November 28.

There is also an additional incentive of gifts and swag bags for the first 100 attendees. Unlike credit card companies, these incentives won’t hurt your credit score or put you in debt. In fact, by inviting you in the door they may be helping to accomplish the opposite.

The Women and Money Conference will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 9am to 1pm at the Solano County Event Center.

