Solana's Strong Recovery in 2023: SOL vs. ETH Ratio Reaches Annual High

Solana had a strong relationship with FTX, and its collapse last year had a significant impact on the SOL token. However, the seventh-largest crypto-asset has made a strong recovery this year.

According to Nansen’s latest analysis, SOL has been in a positive trend since the summer. In fact, the SOL vs. ETH ratio has reached higher levels not seen all year.

Since the collapse of FTX, SOL has declined more than ETH, meaning ETH has been the better coin to hold… But since the summer, SOL has been trending positively, with the SOL vs. ETH ratio breaking higher, near highs not seen all year. Will this momentum continue? pic.twitter.com/aDhh0wY92q – Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) 19 October 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, the SEC filed regulatory complaints against Coinbase and Binance, both of which had listed SOL as a security along with other assets.

As a result of these complaints, the price of SOL dropped by a significant 34%.

However, the token made a stronger comeback than other assets recognized as securities by the end of the second quarter and maintained that positive momentum in the third quarter.

After a brief decline, likely due to the impending liquidation of Alameda/FTX’s SOL, the crypto asset closed the quarter with a market capitalization of $8.4 billion, representing a 17% increase quarter-on-quarter.

SOL’s outperformance compared to assets with similar market capitalization is particularly notable; It climbed from 10th to 7th in the market cap rank in the same quarter.

Additionally, according to a recent Messari report, Solana’s DeFi TVL increased 32% QoQ to $368 million, while growth was driven by DeFi and liquid staking protocols launching points programs led by MarginFi, Zito, Cypher, and Blazstack, among others. Got a boost.

Additionally, total revenue, including all fees collected by the protocol, increased by 19% in USD and reached $4 million. This led to a 10% increase in terms of SOL, reaching 185,400 SOL.

Solana transaction fees were found to be the “most stable and cheapest” of all networks.

In the third quarter, the average non-vote transaction fee was $0.0002.

