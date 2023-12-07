Solana’s NFT market booms, Tensor takes top spot

NFT trading platform Tensor, which was launched earlier this year, has taken the number one spot in Solana’s NFT marketplace, overtaking Magic Eden in trading volume on the network.

In the past month, Tensor has seen NFT trading volume of over $1 million, almost double that of Magic Eden, according to analytics platform TIEXO.

This means that Tensor makes up an estimated 60% of the total NFT trading market share on Solana, with Magic Eden coming in at less than 30% of the total volume.

Magic Eden still has more unique wallet users than Tensor, however, with approximately 116 thousand wallets and a 70% engagement rate compared to Tensor’s 86 thousand wallets and 52% engagement rate.

The implication is that many Tensor traders are trading in higher volumes, while Magic Eden may cater to more casual NFT buyers.

Solana to become NFT leader

According to Tensor co-founder Ilja Moisejevs, the road to building Tensor and attracting NFT traders was not easy.

“the very first [we did] A lot of things that don’t scale,” Moisejevs told Blockworks. “We got our first 50 users by literally sliding into the DMs of top merchants and asking them to try the product. “Many people said no, but some said yes, and that was enough to get started.”

Tensor sent out various products to attract its audience, Moisejevs said, noting that the first version of its product looked similar to the Bloomberg terminal, an approach that attracted more financial and analytical people.

,[We] Listened to user feedback and iterated; We have turned the product around thirty times,” he said.

Tensor’s identity is tightly tied to the Solana ecosystem, Moisejevs said. Even when the price of Solana’s native token SOL dropped to $8, the team didn’t move to other ecosystems, “we stopped and doubled down,” Moiseyevs said.

He says that for Tensor to be successful, Solana must also be a massive success.

“That’s why we’re not a shopping chain and are putting our 10x focus on Solana. We really think Solana can be the chain that brings crypto, and NFTs in particular, to the masses,” Moisejevs said.

Like Blur – the Ethereum NFT trading platform – Tensor initially started out as a trading platform for pro-traders. Although this group of customers is still prioritized by the team, Moisejevs says it is gradually moving towards attracting retail traders as well.

further, there has been Estimate Told community members that Tensor will offer an airdrop strategy similar to Blur. Recently, community members were encouraged by speculators to purchase Tensorian NFTs, Tensor’s own NFT collection, which will give buyers unique access to its Pro Trading product and access to exclusive chat rooms.

The Tensorian Collection currently has a trading volume of $11.5 million, making it one of the most popular on Solana.

loyal customers

NFT trader who goes by pseudonym weekend whale Tensor became an instant ‘home’ for NFT trading after its arrival, Blockworks told Reuters.

“I traded a little bit on OpenSea, and then I used Magic Eden quite a bit when it was the dominant NFT marketplace on Solana. When I used ME, I always felt like there was no way from a UI and speed standpoint that it would ever scale enough to be practical for someone of my portfolio size and activity level,” Weekend Whale said.

He notes that the collapse of FTX actually played a big role in his decision to become a Tensor trader.

He said, “I actually had my Solana on-chain after FTX collapsed, and there were no other CEXes offering anything particularly interesting to me, so I found it to be an ideal situation to pursue NFT trading full-time.” I was in.”

Tensor was initially presented as a marketplace for weekend whales that would be familiar to traders who were accustomed to trading on centralized exchanges, and this proved to be true.

He believed then in the possibility of an important future.

Weekend Whale added, “That’s why I’ve stayed and remained loyal, despite the tough times we went through on Solana and other markets and the attempts that blockchains have made to tempt us.”

pseudonymous trader Retired Chad Dev Share similar experiences. After MadLads became interested in NFTs they started looking for a platform to buy NFTs.

“Everything felt so intuitive with Tensor, I could clearly see prices with and without royalties, see how prices were moving and trends, just filter for traits and see that history. How is the listing going on? Retired Chad Dev Told Blockworks.

Read more: Coinbase and other crypto companies hope to boost adoption with UX

As a former market maker and token trader on centralized exchanges, “Tensor’s UI feels right at home to me,” he said.

Don’t miss the next big story – join our free daily newsletter.

Source: blockworks.co