Solana’s main NFT project surges 122% in week – Cryptosaurus

Summary

Solana (SOL) saw a 100% surge last month, reaching an 18-month high this week.

Mad Lads, a PfP project from Solana, became the top collectible with a 122% increase in its NFT floor price.

Although Mad Lads overtook DeGods for a while, the latter has regained the position on Ethereum with a current price level of $6,200.

Solana (SOL) has seen wild growth recently, with its price doubling in the last month and hitting an 18-month high earlier this week. But it’s not just SOL that is rising, the value of the network’s top NFT project has also seen a rapid increase recently, with the value increasing by over 100% in the last seven days alone.

Mad Lads, a profile picture project (PFP) by Solana launched earlier this year has seen a surge in price, becoming the top collectible on the network with the lowest price, i.e., the highest NFT cheaply listed on the secondary. Market with price.

According to blockchain data collected by Solanafloor, the minimum price of the Mad Lads NFT has increased by 122% in the past week to 100 SOL, or about $5,750 today. This makes it Solana’s most valuable collection by minimum price and market capitalization based on that minimum price, amounting to more than $57 million.

This week, the price of Mad Lads on Solana rose even higher, above $6,000. This was notable not only for the price of the asset, but also because the bottom price of Mad Lads briefly overtook that of DeGods, which used to be Solana’s main project before it moved to Ethereum earlier this year.

The news proved to be a temporary moral victory for some Solana fans who persevered during a difficult period for SOL and the ecosystem, and who may still be angry at DeGods’ creators for leaving the network. However, according to the NFT price floor, DeGods has returned to the top with a current low price of 3.15 ETH, or about $6,200.

Armani Ferrante, co-founder and CEO of Coral, the creator of Mad Lads, told Decrypt that the Solana NFT space needed a “new beat” following the departure of DeGods, and he believes Mad Lads has given their After the successful launch that gap has been filled.

According to data from CryptoSlam, Mad Lads recorded the third-highest trading volume of any NFT project last week, with approximately $6.9 million in circulation.

Bored Ape Yacht Club ($10.2 million) and CryptoPunks ($8 million), both Ethereum projects, recorded high trading volumes this week. DeGods earned approximately $1.4 million during this period.

Why are Mad Lads on the rise? Beyond the excitement over Solana’s recent momentum and buyer demand to be part of its major NFT collection, Coral also offered exclusive early access to its upcoming Backpack exchange, which has received a license to operate in Dubai.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech