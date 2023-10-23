Solana’s innovative technology is creating a distinct identity from others

Solana is considered one of the biggest competitors of Ethereum. It is a flexible app for running crypto apps. Its biggest invention is speed. It can process 50,000 transactions per second which is much faster than all other comparable blockchains.

Some obvious benefits of higher transaction speeds are less congestion and lower fees. Due to the high speeds and low fees, developers expect this blockchain platform to grow and compete with centralized payment processors like Visa.

Solana’s native currency, SOL, is also used to pay transaction fees and place staking. One downside of blockchains compared to centralized networks is that they are slow. The Ethereum blockchain processes very few transactions, only 15 transactions per second. The SOL platform aims to provide new crypto solutions that will make crypto networks faster and more scalable.

consensus mechanism

Solana uses a unique consensus mechanism called Proof-of-History (PoH). This consensus mechanism facilitates high throughput and low latency. It uses a cryptographic method to record the time between transactions and the sequence of transactions.

The proof-of-history consensus mechanism can be implemented together with other consensus mechanisms such as proof-of-stake and proof-of-work. The POH consensus is responsible for improving the efficiency and flexibility of Proof-of-Stake on SOL. It also guarantees effective decentralized security for the blockchain protocol.

How will proof of history draw attention to the main purpose of the consensus mechanism? As the rate of communication increased significantly, the need for standardized time emerged as an essential requirement. So how can the concept of time be introduced into decentralized systems like blockchain networks without a centralized clock? This time is quite important in case of distributed systems.

Blockchain networks can achieve faster transaction processes by scheduling transactions into smaller units. Then why the need for proof of history? Many programmable blockchains, such as Ethereum, rely on external programs to specify intermediate timestamps.

Median timestamps help verify transactions in the same order in which they were registered on the blockchain network. However, with intermediate timestamps, the use of centralized sources negates the principles of decentralized systems.

Proof of History solves the problem by authorizing the direct integration of timestamps on the blockchain network. The key element in POH consensus refers to the Verifiable Delay Function or VDF. Solana implements VDF by following a new approach by including data in the transaction sequence.

architecture

Solana’s architecture is highly scalable and efficient. The unique network architecture of the blockchain platform brings together proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH). PoH is a way to improve the PoS mechanism.

POS allows validators to verify transactions based on SOL owners’ stake and amount of stake while POH timestamps transactions which will result in higher throughput and increased efficiency.

Proof of Stake owners stake their coins with validators. Verifiers are computers running blockchain software that download a copy of the ledger. Validators on the SOL platform are like miners and nodes of proof-of-work, but they do not compete with each other to add the next block of transactions to the blockchain.

However, a validator is randomly selected from the selected group based on how much crypto they have staked, how long they have been staking, etc. This process is a way to measure a validator’s commitment to the network and the reward for it.

PoH, which is called the clock for the blockchain. The sequence of its calculations serves as a cryptographic digital record that provides verifiable evidence of the sequence and passage of time between events.

smart contracts

Smart contracts in Solana are called programs. Rust, C, and C++ are the languages ​​used to write programs that are deployed on chains. Smart contracts in Ethereum contain both logic and state whereas SOL contains only logic which developers keep on the chain in read-only mode.

Once installed, the program can be accessed by external accounts that contain data related to the program. Thus, there is a logical separation between state and logic, which is a sharp contrast with traditional EVM-enabled contracts. Ledgers on SOL and other blockchains are different. Unlike other accounts like Ethereum, Solana stores account data that only specifies the user’s wallet.

use cases

The list of use cases includes DeFi, lending protocols, NFT apps and marketplaces, Web3 apps, and games. Decentralized financial institutions (DEIs) provide a combined range of financial services online without the need for any regular bank. Some examples of DEXs on this blockchain platform include Orca, Serum, etc.

Apricot Finance and Solend are some of the lending protocols operating on this blockchain platform where users deposit and lend currencies. This platform is also used to create NFT applications. Users can create marketplaces where NFT storefronts or tools generate NFTs.

Multiplayer worlds like Chains and Aurory games are on the Solana blockchain. Web3 apps like Audius, a decentralized audio streaming app that lets users share and listen to music from all over the world, are on this blockchain.

conclusion

Solana is a blockchain platform that achieves very fast, scalable solutions. This includes the evidence system of history. Blockchain facilitates merchants and developers to provide a variety of services to people around the world. Developers can achieve new heights with their creativity through this platform. Speed ​​and scalability give it advantages over other blockchains.

Steve Anderson is an Australian crypto enthusiast. He is an expert in management and business for more than 5 years. Steve has worked as a crypto trader, he loves learning about decentralization, understanding the true potential of blockchain.

