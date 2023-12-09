Solana's Impressive Growth: SOL Surges 13% Amid NFT Dominance and Rise of Other Meme Coins – Cryptosaurus

It seems that the emerging crypto bull market has finally woken up after a long winter, with Solana becoming one of the biggest winners over the past few months and weeks, recording astonishing gains. Friday saw a significant surge in Solana’s native token, SOL, continuing its gains from Thursday to reach $75.53, a level not seen in the last 19 months. Although this peak is still some distance from its all-time high of around $260 in November 2021, it represents a significant improvement from its low of around $8 in late 2022. At the time of reporting, SOL continued its rise. $75, which represents a substantial increase of 20% in just 48 hours.

Complementing Solana’s success, BONK, the leading meme coin in Solana’s ecosystem, has also experienced rapid growth. Registering a new all-time high at $0.00001314 early Friday, BONK demonstrated a remarkable 24% increase within the last 24 hours and a staggering 982% increase over the past month. The surge catapulted BONK into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap with a market capitalization of $747 million.

What is Solana?

Solana stands out as an innovative and high-performance platform in the blockchain field, renowned for its exceptional transaction speeds and scalability. Developed to address the limitations of legacy blockchain networks, Solana employs a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of History (PoH), integrated with the established Proof of Stake (PoS) model. This hybrid approach enables Solana to process transactions at unprecedented speed, boasting throughput capabilities of thousands of transactions per second (TPS) without compromising decentralization. This remarkable speed establishes Solana as a highly efficient alternative to Ethereum, especially for developers who want to build decentralized applications (dApps) that require high throughput and low transaction costs.

The Solana ecosystem has seen rapid growth, attracting a wide range of projects spanning decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and various decentralized applications. Its ability to handle large volumes of transactions with minimal fees has made it particularly attractive for NFT trading and DeFi operations, areas where Ethereum has faced challenges due to high gas fees and network congestion. This appeal is further strengthened by Solana’s user-friendly approach, which provides a seamless experience for both developers and users. With its vibrant community and growing number of partnerships, Solana is continuously building a diverse and robust ecosystem, demonstrating its ability to reshape the landscape of decentralized applications and smart contracts.

Solana’s NFT market

Solana’s growing NFT market is another area where it has outperformed its competitors, including Ethereum. In the most recent 24 hours, Solana NFTs have seen a trading volume of $14.8 million, surpassing Ethereum’s $13.9 million, CryptoSlam reports. This surge in Solana’s NFT trades, which saw a 92% increase in a single day, signals a significant shift in the digital collectibles market.

This NFT conquest is being led by Tensorians, an affiliate of the Tensor NFT marketplace. According to data from Tyxo, the project alone sold over $4 million in sales in the last 24 hours, dominating the Solana NFT market with nearly 76% market share. Magic Eden, a multi-chain marketplace previously dominant in the Solana sector, came in second place with a 16% share in the same time frame.

The recent Zito airdrop provides further evidence of Solana’s upward progress. Early users of the Solana DeFi platform were the recipients of the new JTO token, valued at an impressive $225 million. In the last day, the price of JTO tokens increased by 72%, reaching $3.35 each.

This remarkable performance by Solana, especially with its native token SOL, meme coin BONK, and in the NFT space, underlines the growing influence and potential of the platform in the cryptocurrency market.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech