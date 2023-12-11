Solana's ecosystem, assessing interest in NFTs

Solana records surge in interest in its NFTs

SOL price falls on charts due to decline in development activities

Solana’s [SOL] The last year has finally seen a resurgence in the ecosystem after a lot of ups and downs. In fact, a significant portion of the attention on its ecosystem was driven by NFTs on the Solana network.

NFTs are on the rise

Over the past two days, the number of unique Solana NFT purchase wallets has exceeded 12,000 each day. This is a significant milestone, with the ratio of unique ETH NFT purchase wallets exceeding 60%, an all-time high for this metric.

Over the past two days, over 12k unique Solana NFT wallets have been purchased. This is 60% more than the unique ETH NFT purchase wallet, an all-time high for that ratio.

The surge in unique Solana NFT purchase wallets, overtaking ETH, signals the growing interest and adoption of NFTs on the Solana blockchain. This increased activity could have a positive impact on the Solana ecosystem by attracting more creators, developers, and users to leverage the platform for NFT-related activities.

The high engagement also suggests potential opportunities for decentralized applications (dApps) and projects built on Solana, contributing to the overall liveness and expansion of Solana’s blockchain.

defi activity

Additionally, volume on Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEX) has reached new highs over the past three days, consistently hitting all-time highs. This notable trend underlines a strong and growing trading activity on Solana, reflecting increasing user participation and liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on the Solana blockchain.

this is insane. Before this week, each of the last three days would have been an all-time high in Solana DEX volume.

Due to these factors, the number of daily active addresses on the Solana network also increased. However, the number of transactions taking place on the network declined.

Where is SOL on the chart?

Here, it is worth noting that no positive movement was observed in SOL price. At press time, SOL was trading at $68.67 and its price dropped -4.75% over the last 24 hours. The volume at which SOL was trading also declined significantly during that period.

read solana [SOL] Price Forecast 2024-2025

With that, development activity on Solana dropped. This meant that the number of GitHub contributions made by these developers declined. New updates and updates occurring on the Solana network may be affected due to this.

