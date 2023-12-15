Solana's BONK Token Rockets to New Highs, Surges 121% on Binance Listing News

In an unexpected turn of events, Solana-based memecoin BONK has experienced an extraordinary 1,000% monthly surge following its recent listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

The momentum started with the listing of Coinbase, followed by the surprise announcement from Binance, which propelled BONK to new heights and generated excitement within the crypto community.

Stunning 1,000% surge on Binance and Coinbase listings

The listing on Binance proved to be a game-changer for BONK, as its price soared above $0.00003, marking a stunning increase of over 1,000% in just one month. The frenzy surrounding Memecoin became evident when a trader sold 52.3 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $927,000, and made a staggering profit of approximately $784,000.

According to LookOnChain, this trader had purchased 69 billion BONK at a price of approximately $0.0000021 and staked them from October 30 to November 29, making substantial returns from the huge increase in BONK.

Apart from the price rise, another noteworthy development has caught the attention of investors. The Solana community has seen an increase in sales of Solana phones due to the recent price increase of Solana’s memecoin.

Solana co-founder Raj Gokal shared in a Dec. 15 post on X that sales of Solana phones have increased more than 10x within the last 48 hours and are now projected to sell out before the New Year. Gokal said:

As everyone knows, Solana Mobile Saga sales have increased 10x in the last 48 hours, and are now on track to sell out before the New Year.

Additionally, Richard Wu, co-founder of Tensor, Solana’s non-fungible token marketplace, expressed surprise: “This is crazy. BONK saved Solana on Christmas 2022. BONK is saving Solana Saga phones for Christmas 2023.”

Wu emphasized that, unlike other dogecoins, Bonk has emerged as a defender of Solana, a battle-tested high-throughput Layer 1 blockchain. He further added, “It is not just a meme anymore. This is religion.”

Bonk Memecoin’s impressive surge is linked to Solana’s growth

Based on the 1-hour chart of BONK, Memecoin has consistently hit new highs since the start of the current uptrend on November 8th.

Notably, the token has crossed important moving averages, including the 200-day and 50-day moving averages. This is a positive indicator of the token’s potential, as there are currently no visible resistance levels until a correction occurs.

It is worth noting that SOL has experienced significant ecosystem growth in recent months as well as a notable 443% year-to-date uptrend. This, combined with the ongoing memecoin mania, suggests that there may be no limits or boundaries to BONK’s upward trajectory.

Following the Binance listing announcement, the token saw a surge of 121%, which was further helped by the gains seen over the past 24 hours. However, the current price of BONK is $0.00002888, which represents a decline of more than 30% from its recent high.

The extent of BONK’s potential and the future patterns it will exhibit across various timeframes remains to be seen. These developments will provide further information about the token’s future growth potential or potential improvements. However, BONK’s overall outlook appears promising for investors.

