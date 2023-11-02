Solana Whales Accumulate Exchanges, Selloff Coming?

The data shows that Solana whales have made large transactions against exchanges over the past day, which could indicate a selloff.

Solana Whales Deposit $34.1 Million Worth of Tokens to Binance

According to data from cryptocurrency transaction tracker service whale alertThere have been some large SOL transfers on the Solana blockchain in the past few days.

The three transactions were moving towards a centralized exchange: Binance. The first of these saw a movement of 256,652 SOL (worth approximately $11.3 million at the time of the transfer), the second of 249,999 SOL ($10.8 million) and the third of 282,695 SOL ($12 million).

Since the amounts involved in these transfers are substantial, it is safe to assume that whale organizations were behind them. Since whales are influential creatures in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, it may be worth keeping an eye on their transactions, as they may precede price fluctuations.

How their transfers may impact Solana depends on what they intend to do with them. As details of the first of these transactions are shown below, the transfer appears to have originated from an unknown wallet (which is likely the whale’s personal, self-protected address).

It appears that the transfer requires a very negligible fee of 0.000005 SOL. Source: Whale Alert

Since the whales transferred their coins from self-custody to this central entity, they probably wanted to immediately use one of the services provided by the platform. Of course, this also includes sales, but from transaction data alone it is difficult to say whether that is the case here.

However, when looking at nearby price action, a sale would look like a reasonable possibility, as the SOL price has recently surged sharply, putting the asset 34% in the green for the past week. .

It is not unusual to see whales jumping on the substantial profit-taking opportunities provided by this rally. Thus, if profit making is indeed the goal, the rally may feel somewhat hampered by deposits.

Interestingly, data from the other two Binance deposits today shows that the addresses involved were the same as those in this transfer, meaning the same entity may be behind them.

The latest of these moves was made just a few hours ago, which may add merit to the theory that whales are participating in the selloff, as Solana has seen an additional 10% increase in the last 24 hours, so this huge investor could be capitalizing on Is on occasion.

Another whale also made a large Solana transfer inside the last day’s window, but the move was between two unknown wallets, making it difficult to speculate what the motive behind it might have been.

Last day’s largest SOL transaction Source: Whale Alert

This $66.2 million move could have been to sell through a P2P deal, or perhaps it was something as simple as the whales changing addresses. However, whatever the case may have been with this and other transfers, Solana has managed to maintain its lead so far.

sol price

Following the latest leg of the Solana rally, the asset has claimed the $43 mark for the first time in more than a year.

Some rise has been seen in SOL in the last few days. Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, chart from tradingview.com,

