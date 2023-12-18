Solana tops Ethereum in NFT sales; New AI Altcoin Soars in an Unexpected Rally.

In a surprise development in the crypto market, Solana (SOL) recently overtook Ethereum (ETH) in the number of NFT sales. Data shows that Solana sales have reached approximately $16 million. This increase represents a significant jump of 2.78%. Interestingly, this increase occurred when the market was going down and Ethereum saw a significant decline in sales. At the same time, a new AI altcoin, Incubata (QBE), Shaking things up with unexpected surprises, adding a spark of excitement to the ever-changing blockchain world.

Incubata has attracted attention trending nft Markets and diverse service offerings. The innovative strategy of converting opportunities into NFTs has reshaped the crypto-AI industry. The presale has seen a lot of interest, with influencers acquiring significant amounts of tokens.

This article explores Incubata’s unexpected rally and Solana’s victory over Ethereum in NFT sales.

Incubata (QBE) Bounce: Leading Crypto Crowdfunding and NFT Innovation.

incubata, a new defi crypto, An extraordinary increase in prices is being seen. This surge is driven by its innovative concept as the world’s first crypto crowdfunding platform for fractional investments in AI startups, made possible through the QB token. QUBE serves as an ERC20 token with deflationary features. It aims to revolutionize how AI startups secure funding and engage with their communities. This is achieved by converting investment opportunities into NFTs and breaking them into fractions. This allows investors to customize their investments as per their budget and enjoy the benefits of being an early supporter.

The features of Incubata are spread all around it, promoting its amazing growth trending nft market. New AI startups can raise funds here by offering rewards and equity-based NFTs. Additionally, QUBE token holders can directly support projects they believe in, creating a profitable cycle. The deflationary nature of the QB token also adds to its continued rise in value.

QUBE’s unique deflation mechanism attracts crypto investors best crypto to buy With the potential for significant returns. This includes a 2% buy and sell tax on burning the wallet and a 5% tax on contributions to the dedicated prize pool. structure allows cube Holders get the chance to earn rewards through token staking, making it an attractive investment for those who believe in the growth potential of AI technology startups.

ongoing pre-sale of incubata Has already raised over $6.8 million in funding. With Phase 6 progressing and over 630 million tokens sold at $0.01925, crypto enthusiasts are flocking to the QB presale this December. With over 90 million coins still available, the platform continues to attract the attention of crypto whales new defi crypto Buying for significant profits.

The Rise of Solana (SOL) in NFTs: Tensor’s Triumph and Growing Blockchain Impact.

solana, a blockchain platform that has been gaining substantial attention, has become a notable player in NFTs. Solana’s NFT marketplace is experiencing a significant increase in activity, and has overtaken Tensor Magic Eden as the dominant platform with a monthly trading volume of nearly $1 million. This puts Tensor in the leading position with almost 60% share. of soul Overall NFT market share.

Despite having fewer unique wallet users than Magic Eden, Tensor stands out because its traders are actively involved in high trading volumes. of soul The growing influence in the NFT market underlines its appeal to creators and collectors, establishing it as a strong contender in the blockchain sector.

Ethereum (ETH) Evolution: A Cornerstone in the NFT Revolution.

EthereumA well-known blockchain system is key to the rise of NFTs. Its high-tech smart contract features are designed ETH A top pick for creating and trading NFTs.

ETH The platform has a thriving marketplace for NFTs, showcasing a wide range of digital assets, including art and collectibles. However, recent data shows that on the contrary, Solana is experiencing strong growth Ethereum, which saw a total decrease in sales of $11.4 million. In contrast, Solana has achieved sales of approximately $16 million.

conclusion

As Solana’s Incubata’s unexpected rally is adding to the crypto market, with NFT sales recently exceeding those of Ethereum. The NFT market and deflationary aspects explain why whales are seeking it best crypto to buy Coming to the platform to make substantial profits. The presale is the best opportunity to own a stake in this attractive crypto platform. To buy QUBE tokens, visit the website and use crypto coins like ETH, BTC, or USDT. Don’t miss the Cube Token journey – invest, stake and be part of AI innovation.

Visit Incubata Presale

Join Incubata communities

Source: coinchapter.com

Source: biz.crast.net