Solana (SOL) users targeted in new address poisoning attack: details – Cryptosaurus

Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market related information provided on U.Today is for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Do your research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe all content to be accurate as of the date of publication, but some offers mentioned may no longer be available.

LedgerSolana (SOL), a crypto wallet provider, alerts users to an important development that could compromise the security of their accounts.

In a tweet, Ledger warned of an ongoing phishing and address-poisoning scam targeting Solana users.

🚨Pay attention #Ledger $SOL User🚨 Targeting phishing/address poisoning scam going on @solana the user. ⚠️If you get dust #SOL transaction, do not click on any link in its memo, this link may be malicious Learn how to protect yourself from scams 👇… pic.twitter.com/fuwpMbxOB6 – Ledger Support (@Ledger_Support) 8 November 2023

Address poisoning is a new type of scam that targets cryptocurrency users. This scam involves an attacker “poisoning” a target’s account by transferring small amounts of crypto, in this case SOL or sometimes NFTs disguised as vouchers.

In some cases, the scammer may even make it appear as if the user initiated the “send” transaction because the scammer’s address may be crafted to look similar to the target’s.

The overall objective is to trick the user into mistakenly copying the fraudster’s address and sending funds to their address instead of the legitimate address.

In this light, Ledger warns users that if they receive a Dust SOL transaction, they should not click on any links in its memo as it may be malicious. They are also advised not to share their 24-word recovery phrase with anyone.

Users who receive DUST SOL tokens should avoid interacting with unwanted tokens. They should not attempt to transfer or send unwanted tokens to another account or burn the address as doing so may activate malicious smart contracts associated with the tokens.

Instead, to hide a token balance from the display, right-click on it and select Hide Token from the menu.

Although address-poisoning cannot be prevented, it can be easily defeated by following best practices when sending and receiving cryptocurrencies. Users should avoid simply grabbing the deposit and destination addresses from the transaction history.

About the Author

Tomivabold Olajide

Tommywabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of projected market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree from the University of Lagos.

Source: U.Today

Source: cryptosaurus.tech