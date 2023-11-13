Solana (SOL) surges 40% to $60 as whales make big move

Undoubtedly establishing itself as a standout performer in the vast altcoin market, Solana has enjoyed extraordinary growth over the past year, rising by an impressive nearly 300%.

This remarkable growth underscores Solana’s resilience and appeal in the cryptocurrency landscape. The cryptocurrency has not only kept pace but also outperformed many of its counterparts, solidifying its position as a notable investment option.

Currently exchanging hands at around $58, Solana has been displaying an impressive display of continued upward momentum, particularly experiencing a remarkable 40% increase in value within the last seven days alone.

Source: Coingeco

This surge not only reflects the cryptocurrency’s immediate strength, but also contributes to its position as a formidable player in the digital asset sector.

Whales boost Solana price

At the present moment, Solana proudly holds the coveted position as the 7th largest cryptocurrency, bolstered by a substantial market capitalization that has crossed the impressive milestone of $24 billion.

Whale Alert revealed two significant Solana trades on November 12, each worth more than $30 million. The initial transaction was the transfer of 325,222 SOL worth more than $18.6 million to the Binance exchange.

Solana whales have been engaging in increasingly large transactions recently, transferring a large portion of the tokens to exchanges. Given this recent behavior, is it possible that SOL’s gains will gradually diminish?

Traders taking long positions are now seeing a notable change in behavior due to Solana’s highest positive funding rate of the year, which reached 0.07% on November 12.

SOL market cap reached $24.2 billion today. Chart: tradingview.com

This optimistic outlook reflects their confidence in continued price increases.

Meanwhile, a surge in open interest (OI) indicates capital inflows into Solana, with traders actively opening new positions.

CoinGlass data shows that Solana’s OI volume has been trending steadily upward since the beginning of November, reaching over $760 million at the time of writing.

Source: CoinGlass

Notably, the last instance of SOL experiencing such high OI volume was around May 2022. This historical context emphasizes the importance of the current surge in OI and its implications for Solana’s market dynamics.

The SOL rate is close to resistance on the hourly charts, indicating that buyers have some degree of influence over sellers. By the end of the day, if nothing changes, the rise may cross the $60 level.

According to weekly chart analysis, the SOL rate is poised to end in the positive territory. There is currently a lack of negative indicators.

In case the bars close near the $60 range, it is possible that there could be upward movement, which would possibly result in a test of the $65 range in the near future.

