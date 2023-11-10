Summary

Solana (SOL) is very close to overtaking USDC in market capitalization after reaching $21 billion.

The price of SOL surged by 127% in 30 days to reach $50.61, becoming the crypto market leader.

Despite the decline due to the collapse of FTX, SOL recovered after support from Visa and Shopify.

Solana (SOL) continues its unstoppable rise, trading above $50.

The seventh-largest digital asset in the crypto market, it is growing so much that it is very close to surpassing USDC in terms of market capitalization. According to CoinGecko, the market capitalization of dollar-pegged stablecoins currently stands at $23.9 billion, while SOL has added over $3 billion to its market capitalization since yesterday and currently stands at $21 billion.

At the time of writing, the price of SOL was $50.61, representing an increase of approximately 9% in the last 24 hours. It’s up 24% in the last week.

But if we look at the coin over a period of 30 days, it has increased by 127%. No other major cryptocurrency has seen such an increase in value over the same period.

Experts spoke to Decrypt this week and last week about SOL’s return. The reason? A combination of interest from short sellers and major players.

Some time ago, SOL was affected by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its related companies. FTX was a major investor in SOL and also launched a marketplace for Solana NFTs.

When FTX filed for bankruptcy last November, the price of SOL collapsed.

But since then, payments giants like Visa and e-commerce platform Shopify have decided to use the Solana blockchain, which is considered faster and cheaper than its competitors like Ethereum.

Additionally, lawyers mentioned SOL in the criminal trial of former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried last month. The price was temporarily affected by an increase in short-selling activity, when traders bet that the future price of an asset will fall.

According to experts, this led to a short squeeze, which is a phenomenon in the markets when the price of a security or digital token increases unexpectedly due to short sellers exiting their positions.

Despite its recent surge, SOL is still down more than 80% from its November 2021 all-time high of $259.

The rest of the cryptocurrency market was performing well weekly, with all major coins and tokens rising over the seven-day period.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, hit an 18-month high yesterday on news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission may finally approve a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund for US investors.

Meanwhile, other altcoins like Tron (TRX) and Optimism (OP) are also performing well with gains of about 5% and 3% respectively.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech