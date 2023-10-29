Solana (SOL) price prediction: Van with a massive forecast but there’s a catch

TL;DR

Price Forecast: Analysts estimate Solana price to range from $9.81 (bearish) to $3,211.28 (bullish) by 2030.

Solana boasts unmatched data throughput and is significantly more affordable than competitors for tasks like NFT minting. Development Indicator: Solana’s assets under management (AUM) saw a significant 74% increase in DeFi apps in October.

VanEck, a global asset manager and early adopter of ETFs and foreign equity investments, predicts a 10,000% increase in the price of Solana in the most bullish scenario by 2030.

2030 is not too far away for a 10,000% return on any asset. But to be fair to those with open short interest in Solana, VanEck analysts’ worst-case scenario pegs SOL at $9.81 in 2030.

Solana price prediction 2030: $3,211

Here’s what VanEck analysts had to say:

“By 2030, our Solana valuation scenarios project the SOL price to range from a bearish $9.81 to a bullish $3,211.28, based on different market shares and revenue projections across key sectors.”

The author of the note projects Solana to host the first DeFi app with 100 million users. Meanwhile, he believes that SOL monetizes at 20% of Ethereum’s take rate. Furthermore, they estimate that SOL will have less than half of ETH’s market share in 2030.

“In this note, we model a scenario in which Solana is the first blockchain to host an application involving 100M+ users.”

Here’s how they envision Solana making that killer app: Usability. VanEck analyst writes:

“As it stands, Solana’s data throughput exceeds that of any other blockchain in existence. In fact, Solana’s data capacity exceeds that of most planned blockchains.”

In addition to usability, or because of it, the way the VanEck author defines it in his note, Solana has affordability.

Solana Affordable DeFi Could Grow Rapidly

An analyst at Nansen recently compared Solana to Ethereum and Polygon for creating one million NFTs. Ethereum’s cost was $33.6 million, and Polygon’s was $32,800. It will cost $113 on Solana.

Due to its speed and cost, the fundamentals of its business model are promising, with massive inflows from institutional investors as well as hardcore crypto developers and users.

As the Solana price surged in October, the total number of assets under management (AUM) by Solana DeFi apps increased by 74%.

No stranger to innovation, VanEck has long been bullish on cryptocurrencies. In February, the crypto-friendly global fund said in a report that a 3% Bitcoin allocation significantly improves portfolio diversification and performance.

