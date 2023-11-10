Solana (SOL) price continues to rise as TVL reaches levels not seen since 2021

TL;DR

Solana Growth: Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) increased to $465 million, a significant increase from $300 million in early October, indicating strong growth in its DeFi sector.

SOL Price Rise: The SOL token price has jumped more than 114% from $21 to over $45, indicating substantial market appreciation but is still 80% below its all-time high of $260.

Community Resilience: Despite concerns over the FTX token sale, Solana has shown strong growth of 300% this year, underscoring the importance of community support in the crypto ecosystem.

Many coins and tokens are blowing up in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, while their respective networks and projects are seeing an increase in the value locked in them. Solana has both, as its Total Value Locked (TVL) and SOL price reached a new ATH this Thursday.

According to data from Defilama, the TVL of Solana ecosystem projects has increased to $465 million – significantly more than $300 million at the beginning of October.

It is worth noting that Solana’s TVL of $465 million is an important milestone. However, there is still room for expansion, given that the current TVL value is just a fraction of its all-time high in November 2021, when it reached nearly $10B.

Source: Defillama

As the graph above shows, Solana’s TVL remained stable throughout 2023, and broke the $300 million barrier in July. In late October, the network’s TVL skyrocketed rapidly, reaching $400 in early November.

This explosive growth can be attributed to several factors, including over $74 million in institutional investment inflows – Coinbase is one of the net buyers of crypto assets – and increased network activity due to positive monthly changes in the top protocols. developed. As shown below, the two biggest growing categories in Solana are liquid staking and DEXs.

Source: Defillama

Meanwhile, the price of SOL token has also seen a huge increase in the last few weeks. The coin rose from $21 in mid-October to north of $45 this week – an increase of 114.2%. However, despite being the most popular altcoin this year, the token remains down 80% from its November 2021 all-time high of around $260, which suggests there is still room for upside in the next bull run.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite ongoing concerns about FTX selling large amounts of FTX tokens, Solana has performed tremendously in the last 30 days. This shows that the community has moved on from the FTX overhang and has increased by over 300% this year. This goes back to the fundamentals of a project and the importance of communities in the crypto ecosystem over market cycles.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com