Benefiting from the ongoing rally in the crypto market, SOL is among the bullish cryptocurrencies today. $40 looks more realistic as SOL has passed the psychological resistance level at $20.

Based on its current trajectory and the exciting events in the Solana community, investors wonder if it will reach $40 in the coming days. The technical indicators in the chart below will highlight SOL’s price trajectory in the coming days.

SOL is testing the $36.69 resistance, will the bulls rise to $40?

SOL is in a bullish trend on the daily charts, forming a third consecutive green candle as buyers accumulate. Notably, SOL broke the $33.05 resistance level on October 30 and tested the $36.69 support level today, October 31.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator displays a value of 77.78, which is already in the overbought zone above 70. The RSI shows no signs of declining, which means more buyers are opening long positions for SOL.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is above its signal line, displaying a strong buy signal. This signal is confirmed by the green histogram bars formed on October 30 and today.

Therefore, if buyers push it above the $36.69 resistance, SOL is likely to reach the $40 resistance in the coming days.

However, if rejection occurs at $36.69 and the RSI retraces to overbought levels, buyers will need to apply trailing stop losses to minimize heavy losses.

Nevertheless, SOL is well positioned to return to $40 based on its strong support level at $33.05. Furthermore, some exciting developments in the Solana community are attracting more investors to the ecosystem and driving up the price of SOL.

Solana launches Block Explorer among other developments

Solana developers, on October 30, announced Symbol’s human readable block explorer now supports Solana. Notably, Solana has hosted over 466,000 NFT projects, has over 10 million active wallets, and has tracked over 36 million tokens in real-time. Symbol AI helps Solana users easily keep track of their activities and is a welcome development in the ecosystem.

Furthermore, there is a lot of excitement in the crypto community for the Solana Breakpoint 2023 annual conference starting on October 30. The event is taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with notable speakers discussing important topics related to blockchain technology.

The first day of the event featured an address by JavaScript co-founder and Brave CEO Brendan Eich. According to Eich, large-scale integration with Solana support is coming to the Brave browser in 2024. This announcement from the CEO is likely to drive adoption of the SOL token ahead of a potential price rise above $40.

Additionally, Fantom Mobile announced the creation of an NFT feature that is not available on their mobile devices but is supported by Solana. According to the developers of Camera Mint on Phantom Mobile, users can instantly convert photos and videos into Solana NFTs using the app.

The diversity of the Solana ecosystem makes it ideal for most investors as its tokens are still quite affordable. Hence, if buyers continue the ongoing accumulation phase then SOL may rise in the coming days.

