Solana (SOL) hits a major milestone as interest increases

Solana has overtaken Polygon in DEX volume, reaching $466M against Polygon’s $171M, the fourth such instance in 2023, but declines frequently thereafter.

The value of SOL increased by 45% last week, exceeding $60 for the first time since May 2022, increasing interest in the crypto market.

Demand for Solana is increasing among retail and institutional investors, with significant buying through crypto exchanges and regulated Solana ETF funds, leading to optimistic future price predictions.

According to on-chain data platform Artemis, Solana has overtaken Polygon in terms of DEX volume, with Layer-2 outpacing $305M versus $235M.

Furthermore, as of November 11, Solana’s volume reached $466 million – widening the gap as Polygon could barely reach $171 million. It is good to remember that these levels have not been seen for Solana in recent years.

This is the fourth time Solana has overtaken Polygon in terms of DEX volume this year; However, as we can see in the chart above, the resurgence seems to be taking a huge dip every time. Only time will tell if Solana can hold above those levels or follow the same pattern.

The increase in Solana’s DEX volume comes after SOL experienced a 45% surge last week, becoming the center of attention in the crypto sector as it crossed $60, a price not seen since May 2022 Is.

Retail and institutional demand for Solana increased

Despite SOL being well below its 2021 peak, its recent rallies have caught the attention of crypto traders and even institutions. This bullish sentiment has led analysts to make future price predictions for SOL and estimate $1,000 per coin for the next cycle.

Talking about the demand for TradeFi, retail traders bought Solana for $60 on crypto exchanges last week, while institutional investors bought them for $125 through the regulated Solana ETF fund. As CryptoPotato reported, investors are willing to pay more than twice as much for SOL through entities like Grayscale as they are to acquire Solana from a regulated, custodial Solana ETF fund.

