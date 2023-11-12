While the price of Bitcoin and many large-cap stocks remained relatively sluggish over the weekend, other stocks like SOL, AVX, and DOT continued to rise.

Avalanche’s price pump is particularly impressive, as the asset surged 30% overnight.

BTC stalls at $37K

A lot can change in the cryptocurrency market within weeks, which has happened now. On Tuesday, the primary digital asset fell to $34,500 after failing to surpass the $35,000 level despite some attempts.

However, at this point the bulls took over and pushed BTC sharply northward. Two days later, the asset rose to $38,000 for the first time in a year and a half. It was violently rejected there and dumped by more than two grand within a few hours.

Nevertheless, it bounced back and rose to $37,500 yesterday. It has since been unable to maintain its performance, but is still trading above $37,000.

This means its market capitalization is still above $725 billion, but its dominance on alts has taken another blow and has dropped by 51% on CMC.

SOL, AVAX in progress

Solana’s native cryptocurrency has been among the top performers recently. The last 24 hours have further confirmed this, as the asset has increased by another 10%. On a weekly scale, SOL is up more than 40% and is trading close to its own multi-month peak at $60.

However, AVAX’s price performance on a daily scale is in a league of its own. Avalanche has surged 30% and is currently trading above $18.

Chainlink, Polkadot, Aptos, Near and Roon have all recorded impressive gains. In the case of RUNE, the daily bounce is 25%.

The total crypto market cap has increased by approximately $20 billion per day and is well above $1.4 trillion on the CMC.

