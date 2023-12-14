Solana shows strength as SOL barrels past $70 – details

SOL investors are enjoying this year’s festive season as Solana reached the $70 level today due to extremely bullish market conditions. According to CoinGecko, the token is up 12% on the weekly time frame, with the biggest surge of 30% on a monthly basis.

Investment manager VanEck also speculates that Solana will join the ETF race, following recent news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, bringing exposure to traditional investors.

not a very distant possibility

VanEck recently released a list of 15 predictions for the crypto world for 2024. In short, the post favors a bullish 2024 for crypto, especially in the areas of Web3 gaming and DeFi. According to predictions, both Web3 and DeFi will start 2024 strongly; With Web3 gaming getting a breakout and DeFi finally coming to terms with the Know Your Customer issues it is known for.

However, the most eye-catching of these is the speculation that SOL will be part of the spot ETF race in 2024.

“Solana will become a top 3 blockchain by market cap, total value locked (TVL), and active users,” VanEck said in a blog post.

VanEck sees Solana as a top player in the DeFi space, even eyeing the possibility of SOL overtaking Ethereum in the long run. This prediction is influenced by the fact that VanEck is running an exchange-traded note (similar to an ETF), with SOL as the underlying asset. This Solana ETN was issued in the heyday of the crypto boom in 2021.

SOLUSD is currently trading at $71.449 area. Chart: tradingview.com

If Solana becomes part of the ETF race in 2024, it will bring in more institutional investors who are willing to take some risk from crypto investments.

short term pain for long term gain

The token is at a higher price point after following Bitcoin in its rally. This naturally brought SOL to a position that is a bit volatile in the short term. As of now, investors and traders should remain cautious as the current price levels may result in a slight decline in the next few days.

Chart: Trading View

However, one should not expect the price to fall any time soon. This will only better position SOL for higher profits. If the token stabilizes at the $70 price level, we may see a rise to $80 to $90 in the coming days.

For now, the year will end on a positive note as SOL heads towards $100.

Featured image from Pixabay

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com