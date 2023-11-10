Solana reaches $50 per coin while Tron and Optimism see gains

Solana (SOL) has continued its unstoppable rise and is now trading at over $50 per coin.

The seventh-largest digital asset is growing so fast that it is not far from overtaking USDC in terms of market capitalization. The market capitalization of dollar-pegged stablecoins currently stands at $23.9 billion. Meanwhile, SOL has added more than $3 billion to its market cap since yesterday and currently stands at $21 billion, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, SOL was priced at $50.61, up nearly 9% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, it has risen 24%.

But looking at the coin over a period of 30 days it is touching a gain of 127%. No other major cryptocurrency has seen such an increase in value in the same time frame.

spoke to experts decrypt This week and last week about the return of SOL. The reason? A combination of interest from short sellers and major players.

Not long ago, SOL suffered losses due to the collapse of the FTX megabrand exchange and its related companies. FTX was a major investor in SOL and also launched a marketplace for Solana NFTs.

When FTX went bankrupt last November, the price of SOL collapsed.

But since then, payments giant Visa and e-commerce platform Shopify have decided to use the Solana blockchain, which is faster and cheaper than rivals like Ethereum.

Additionally, lawyers mentioned SOL in the criminal trial of former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried last month. The price was temporarily affected by an increase in short-selling activity – which occurs when traders bet on a future price decline of an asset.

But according to experts, this caused short-term pressure, A short squeeze in the markets is a phenomenon when the price of a security or digital token increases unexpectedly due to short sellers exiting their positions.

Despite its recent surge, SOL is still down 80% from its November 2021 all-time high of $259.

The rest of the crypto market was performing well on a weekly basis, with every major coin and token rising over the seven-day period.

Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, hit an 18-month high just yesterday on the news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission may finally approve spot crypto exchange-traded funds for US investors.

While other altcoins such as Tron (TRX) and Optimism (OP) were both performing well, making gains of about 5% and 3% respectively.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co