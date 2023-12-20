Solana Q4 activity surges, overtakes Ethereum: report

Solana has seen a 400% increase in user activity in Q4.

Its DeFi and NFT sectors have also seen significant growth in the last few months.

Daily User Activity on Solana [SOL] As the last quarter of the year is about to end, it has seen a remarkable increase of almost 400%. This dwarfed the modest 3% growth seen on Ethereum [ETH]On-chain data provider Messari noted in a new report.

According to the research firm, the recent surge in new demand for Solana is due to a series of token airdrops completed by certain protocols housed within the Layer 1 (L1) blockchain network.

For example, on November 20, Solana-based oracle network Pyth (PYTH) completed an airdrop of 250 million PYTH tokens, worth approximately $77 million, to its early users.

Additionally, on December 7, Zito broadcasted some of its native tokens worth $225 million to some of its users on the Solana network.

Jupyter, a swap aggregator and one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on Solana, recently announced Its highly anticipated airdrop of 4 billion ZUP tokens will take place in January.

In addition to the series of airdrops by projects on the chain, the tremendous increase in BONK’s value has contributed to the increase in Solana’s network activity.

Solana’s DeFi and NFT ecosystem is seeing growth

The dog-themed token is up 544.4% over the past month, exchanging hands at $0.0000209 at press time, according to data from CoinGecko.

The value of SOL has increased by 30% in the last month as a result of airdrops. According to Messari:

“Combined with the recent airdrop and positive price appreciation, these factors have helped Solana become the second-largest chain by DEX volume, giving Ethereum a run for the top spot.”

Over the past month, there has been a significant increase in activity in DEXs on Solana. AMBCrypto found that the total volume of transactions completed through Solana-based DEXes has increased by 255% over the past 30 days.

As of December 18, it totaled $871 million, Artemis data shows.

According to Messari:

“About 60% of Solana’s DEX volume is driven through DEX aggregator Jupiter, which has overtaken Uniswap V3 on Ethereum. Jupiter trades are sent to the underlying DEX which settles the orders, the largest of which has been Orca. Orca is now the second largest DEX in all of crypto, behind Uniswap V3 on Ethereum.”

Additionally, Solana’s non-fungible token (NFT) vertical has also seen impressive performance over the past few months. As reported, sales volume on the chain has increased by nearly 500% over the past 90 days.

Source: ambcrypto.com