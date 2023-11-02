Solana Price's 70% Rally Persuades Opponents, Arthur Hayes Admits

Supported by increased volatility, Solana price has risen from its yearly low to a new high. The bullish momentum left some players in disbelief, while others surrendered to the price action and tried to capture some profits.

At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $40 with sideways movement over the last 24 hours. In the past week, the cryptocurrency recorded a 30% gain, but the monthly chart saw a 70% rise, while other tokens rarely saw double-digit gains.

Solana Rally Changes Arthur Hayes’ Mind

SOL’s recent bullish price action is even more impressive when considering a higher time frame. In late 2022, the cryptocurrency lost almost all of its annual profits due to the collapse of its most prominent supporting crypto exchange, FTX.

During a bullish 2021, Solana climbed to an all-time high of nearly $250. In the last days of FTX and Sam Bankman Fried (SBF), the cryptocurrency fell below $10. Now that the token has moved closer to the $50 mark, critics like Arthur Hayes, former CEO of crypto exchange Bitmex, have reconsidered their position.

Hayes has been vocal about his stance regarding FTX, Bankman-Fried, and other bankrupt companies in 2022 and the tokens associated with these entities. However, regarding SOL, the co-founder of BitMEX Said,

There is something shameful in my family that I have to admit. I just bot $SOL, I know it’s a same-coin piece of dogshit L1 is just a meme at this point. But it’s on the way up, and I’m a DJ. Let’s fuck!

Arthur Hayes expects more profits

The former CEO of BitMEX has publicly expressed his position regarding Bitcoin’s potential to reach new all-time highs. The rally in the number one cryptocurrency will inevitably spread to Solana.

As NewsBTC reported, in a detailed analysis, Hayes highlighted the complex relationship between global financial trends and the future of Bitcoin, emphasizing the impact of government policies and financial disturbances on investment strategies.

The former CEO of Bitmex fears a period of market turmoil in which the value of Bitcoin will drop to approximately $25,000 to $30,000 due to negative real rates and a shift toward diversified investment portfolios. He believes this will especially benefit cryptocurrencies like Solana.

Looking ahead, Hayes predicts a bullish trend for Bitcoin, estimating that its value could reach around $70,000 by the end of 2024, influenced by the Bitcoin halving event and potential exchange traded fund (ETF) launch. . His long-term vision extends even further, predicting an extraordinary financial boom across various markets, potentially driving the value of Bitcoin to between $750,000 and $1,000,000 by 2026.

This optimistic forecast is based on their belief that major financial indices, such as NASDAQ and S&P, along with other key assets, will experience unprecedented growth, marking a historic boom in the financial markets.

On a related note, Hayes also speculated that the return of aggressive money printing strategies by the US Federal Reserve could act as a significant catalyst for Bitcoin’s growth, further adding to the anticipated financial euphoria.

source: www.newsbtc.com