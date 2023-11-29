Solana prices saw some notable gains today, driven by strong investor sentiment.

The SOL token, the native asset of the high-performance Solana blockchain platform, reached $58.68 around 10:30 p.m. EST, CoinMarketCap data shows.

Additional CoinMarketCap data shows that at this point, the digital currency was up more than 8% from the intraday low of $54.15 achieved this morning.

When explaining these latest price movements, analysts cited several factors.

Tim Enneking, managing director of Digital Capital Management, said that “there appear to be two drivers” of the recent price rally: the ‘relief rally’ following FTX due to FTX correlation risk becoming non-existent combined with some solid technical progress on the chain. Node hardware requirements and ZK-compatibility were reduced primarily through e-mail comments.

Marouane Garçon, co-founder of The Real-World Asset Exchange, a sustainable futures exchange, offered a different perspective.

“The recent price growth of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Solana can be attributed to the steady flow of capital into the crypto sector,” he said via email.

“Bitcoin’s dominance in particular is increasing, reflecting investor preference for the more talked-about cryptocurrencies. “With the longest streak of asset flows in nearly two years, crypto markets are seeing renewed momentum and greater liquidity,” Garçon said.

Aaron Golbin, founding partner and head of accelerators and incubators at Longup Ventures, also offered an industry-wide perspective, supplying input via LinkedIn direct message.

“I think these are some of the factors that have led to the recent push centered around the time of year generally being more bullish, with discussions of the real possibility of a soft landing causing underlying economic concerns to subside a lot, and the general There is excitement and growth in crypto and Web3 infrastructure and product development,” he said.

“We are seeing persistence in crypto startups despite poor market conditions for VCs, despite billions less in funding compared to last year. “This clearly reflects the long-term positive outlook on crypto and products built on blockchain.”

Pierce Crosby, general manager of investor platform TradingView, offered a personal opinion on Solana and its price movements.

“The Solana team is quite strong and thus far, you are seeing a slight return in general market sentiment around the project,” he said via LinkedIn direct message.

“I don’t have any personal stake or position, but based on meeting some of the people on the team and understanding their long-term vision, I’m very optimistic,” Crosby said.

“We also work closely with a company called Pyth, which is a price oracle built on top of Solana. The project is very well established with major exchanges and market makers in both traditional and alternative finance, and we have integrated their datafeeds into Trading View,” he continued.

“Data latency is extremely low, reflecting the power of the SOL Series, which has extremely high throughput for superior performance.”

Disclosure: I own some Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ether, EOS, and SOL.

follow me Twitter Or LinkedIn.

I am a financial writer and editor and I have a good knowledge of asset markets and investment concepts. I have worked for financial institutions including State Street, Moody’s Analytics, and Citizens Commercial Banking. The author of over 1,000 publications, my work has appeared in mediums such as Fortune, Business Insider, Washington Post, CoinDesk, and Investopedia. I designed all the industrial finance training for a company of over 300 people. I have spoken at industry events around the world and given speeches on financial literacy for Mensa and Boston Rotaract. Currently I have Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ether, EOS and SOL.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com