Solana price rises above $40 due to sudden panic in Solana

Solana, which is now ranked seventh by market cap, has crossed the $40 mark thanks to its recent stellar performance. Take a closer look at the price action and see if the bulls’ stampede is sustainable.

Say goodbye to single-digit SOL forever

Less than a year ago, Solana hit a low of less than $10. Single-digit SOL proved It’s too tempting for investors to pass up And this could potentially serve as a long-term bottom.

Altcoins faced a massive selloff in June this year, but remained above double digits. The higher low instilled confidence in the market, possibly considering it a legitimate retest of support.

The price then moved higher, but failed to break the resistance at $26. This is until about two weeks ago when the Ethereum-competitor took out the resistance level and has been breaking out ever since. As of today, it broke above $40 and hit intraday highs around $46.

The latest gain of more than 10% today capped a near 100% rally in three weeks, and a full 400% recovery from the low. Anyone who was brave enough to buy SOL at less than $10 has now made more than 4x their investment.

Solana breaks above $40 SOLUSD on Tradingview.com

What’s next for Solana after falling above $40?

Solana has now erased the FX decline and all subsequent bearish price action. The latest rally touched price levels not seen since August 2022.

The altcoin broke out of a potential ascending triangle pattern three weeks ago and has climbed more than 100% since then. Objectives based on this pattern’s measurement rule put the next target for SOL at around $90.

Above that level, it is possible that Solana could again reach prior all-time highs above $260. This level was last reached two full years ago in November 2021.

Compared with Ethereum, SOL approaches $1,000 if it follows previous bull market paths. Solana’s standout crypto market performance may be partially responsible for Ether’s slow rally so far. But Solana is likely to face more resistance at this level, with prices taking a pause for a while, causing impatient profits to flow back into ETH and other altcoins.

source: www.newsbtc.com