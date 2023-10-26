Solana price (SOL) has recently shown an impressive performance and set new records as it regained its bullish momentum.

After experiencing a significant decline since July 14, SOL has emerged as one of the top performing cryptocurrencies, trailing only Pepecoin (PEPE) and Chainlink (LINK) in terms of gains in the last 24 hours.

With a continued upward move, SOL is up 8.9% in the past day, 39% in the past week, a remarkable 51% in the past two weeks, and 68% in just 30 days.

Solana Price Potential Unveiled

The recent surge in the price of Solana has attracted the attention of crypto enthusiasts and analysts. An 8.9% rise in the last 24 hours has led SOL to outperform most other cryptocurrencies in the top 100 list.

On this matter, the renowned crypto analyst “Titan of Crypto” has highlighted the expected target areas for Solana in the coming months.

According to in-depth analysis by Titan of Crypto, SOL has the potential to achieve a price range between $69 and $123. These estimates reflect an optimistic view of Solana’s future performance and market prospects.

However, despite recently achieving a new yearly high for 2023 and surpassing its monthly resistance level, Solana price faces several obstacles that could impact the realization of these projections in the coming months. Are.

It is important to note that the price of Solana has not reached levels seen since the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange in November 2022. These factors contribute to the existing resistance that Solana needs to overcome for the anticipated scenario to materialize.

SOL’s next resistance level offers 9% upside potential

What is particularly encouraging for Solana bulls is that despite the challenges facing the cryptocurrency’s price, there is potential for further growth in the near term.

Currently, the next important resistance level is $36.86. If the current rally continues, there is a possibility of a rise of about 9% if this resistance is broken.

If Solana successfully overcomes this hurdle, the next hurdles for SOL in the coming months will be $37, $39, $43, and $46. However, for the coin to consolidate the breakout of its monthly resistance and maintain the uptrend, it is important to achieve a monthly close above the $32 mark.

This emphasis on a monthly close above $32 serves as a key metric to confirm bullish momentum and support Solana’s ongoing upward trajectory. Market participants will closely monitor these developments to assess the ability of the token to maintain its positive momentum and overcome potential challenges in the future.

According to CoinGecko data, the current Solana price is $33.00. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $1,668,696,328.50. With a total supply of 420 million SOL tokens, Solana has a market capitalization of $13,631,609,298.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com