Crypto asset management firm VanEck believes that Solana’s price could increase by more than 10,000% in 2030 if its user base grows to 100 million.

According to the report, the price of the digital asset could rise to $3,211.28 in a bullish market, but it could fall to less than $10 in a bearish scenario influenced by various market factors and revenue forecasts in key sectors.

Onboarding the next 100 million users

VanEck’s prediction assumes Solana becoming the first blockchain to host an application capable of accommodating more than 100 million users.

The asset manager also notes that SOL monetizes at only 20% of Ethereum’s take rate and captures less than half the market shares of ETH due to a fundamental difference in community philosophy.

Solana price prediction. Source: Vanek

Furthermore, VanEck also predicts that Solana investors could achieve revenues of up to $8 billion by 2030. According to the asset manager, if all these assumptions come true, the price of SOL can be expected to exceed $3,000.

Solana’s growing crypto ecosystem

According to BeInCrypto data, Solana has emerged as one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Despite being linked to bankrupt crypto empire FTX, SOL’s price has recorded an impressive 200% increase on the year-to-date metric.

Top 10 Crypto Assets. Source: BeInCrypto

Furthermore, data from Defilama shows that the network has a thriving decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The total value of assets locked on it is currently $381 million as of press time.

Away from these metrics, Solana has established significant collaborations with traditional global financial institutions. BeInCrypto reported that the platform has secured partnerships with industry giants like Visa and Shopify, which are using its technology to speed up their payment processes.

Furthermore, it secured a key role as the ecosystem partner for the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, a major economic free zone of the UAE.

