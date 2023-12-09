Source: Dall•E 3

Solana’s price has increased by 14% over the past 24 hours, rising to $71.24 on the day as the crypto market overall is up 1%.

This makes SOL one of the top 100 best performing coins of the day, with the alt also up 17% in a week and 63% in the last 30 days.

Solana has made such gains based on steady growth in usage, with many of its DeFi platforms and NFT marketplaces seeing a spike in adoption in recent weeks.

And with the broader market looking bullish over the next year, SOL could easily make further gains over the next few weeks and months.

Solana Price Prediction, SOL Rises 14% to $71 – What’s Causing This Impressive Rally?

After almost a week of volatility, it looks like SOL has started to rise more decisively, with its indicators pointing towards increased buying pressure.

Its RSI (violet) has once again crossed 70, which is a clear sign of rising momentum, as well as a level that allows for further gains before the coin enters overbought territory.

Encouragingly, SOL’s 30-day moving average (SOL) is moving well above its 200-day (blue), which is again another sign that the alt is in the midst of an expansionary phase.

Other signs of this include the coin’s ever-rising support level (green), as well as still-high trading volumes.

Indeed, SOL’s 24-hour trading volume is currently $4.1 billion, up from $1.2 billion 14 days ago and $120 million 90 days ago.

This shows a huge increase in interest in Solana, which has been successful in attracting investors again for a few reasons.

On the one hand, the market has severely oversold and undervalued SOL in recent months, leaving the coin priced well below what many observers consider a ‘fair’ value for the asset.

Solana, on the other hand, has seen a lot of organic growth in the current period, with its total value increasing and many of its apps seeing user growth.

These flows into Solana Echo will likely increase by orders of magnitude over the next few months Degens and VCs alike are foaming at the mouth after watching JTO airdrop return Revaluation of every asset on SOL is going to be very high in the coming weeks/months – Go through… – Jay (@0xjaypeg) 8 December 2023

For example, Solana-based NFT marketplace has reported a surge in trading volume, with Magic Eden now ranked fourth among all such marketplaces across all chains.

Given such improvements, the demand for SOL will only continue to increase, which means a rising price of Solana.

It could reach $100 by early 2024, with a bullish market potentially taking it to $200 by the middle of the year.

New high potential altcoins

SOL may be one of the most prominent tokens on the market right now, but it is not the only alt potentially on the cusp of big rallies.

There are also a number of new options on the market at the moment that have positioned themselves for significant gains, some of which have pre-sales at the moment, which has helped them gain a lot of momentum.

The best example of this is the Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF), an ERC-20 cryptocurrency, which has now raised just over $3 million in its token offering.

Insights from @loyalty to truth Jurien Timmer highlights a possibility #BitcoinETF Approval. Will this trigger a ‘sell the news’ response or attract a new wave of stakeholders? What impact do you think this will have? #SECdecision on a #bitcoin #etf Will market sentiment be affected? One… pic.twitter.com/ZrUzEwYW2J – BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) 8 December 2023

This data suggests that investors are becoming increasingly confident in the Bitcoin ETF token, which will launch with increasingly deflationary tokenomics.

Specifically, it will burn 5% of its total supply on five separate occasions, with each occasion tied to a Bitcoin ETF or Bitcoin reaching a certain milestone.

The first 5% will come when the SEC-approved Bitcoin ETF reaches $100 million in trading volume, while the last 5% will come when Bitcoin itself reaches a price of $100,000.

By burning 25% of its total supply over time, the Bitcoin ETF token will increase the relative demand for its token, causing its price to rise.

This setup has clearly won the hearts of many traders, as has the fact that holders can also stake tokens for passive income.

New investors can join its sale on the official Bitcoin ETF token website.

BTCETF is currently selling for $0.0064 per token, yet this price will rise to $0.0066 in a few days.

And once the token is listed, it could easily rise much higher, especially when it starts depleting its supply.

Go to Bitcoin ETF Token Now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You can lose all your capital.

