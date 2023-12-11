There has been a significant increase in Solana’s network activity and the current decline in SOL price may be short-lived with the trend soon to reverse.

Ethereum layer-1 competitor Solana is also facing some selling pressure amid a strong selloff in the broader cryptocurrency market. Over the past 24 hours, the price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by more than 3% to below $70.

SOL is trading about 10% below the 2023 peak achieved last week, however, it is still up 13% on the weekly chart.

Solana price is maintaining its position above $66. There is a key bullish trend line emerging with support near $65.00 on the 4-hour chart for the SOL/USD pair.

This trend line closely aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $53.50 to high $77.72. Immediate resistance on the upside is around $72.00, followed by a more important resistance near $75.00.

The primary resistance level currently stands at $78, and a successful close above this level could pave the way for a more widespread upward move. The next major resistance is near $82.50, and further gains could push the price to the $86.52 level.

In case SOL struggles to overcome the $72.00 resistance, the downside momentum may continue. Initial support is estimated around the $68.00 level, with primary support at $65.00, which coincides with the trend line. A breach below this support could lead to a test of $62, and a subsequent close below $62 could result in a drop to the $55 support level in the near term.

Demand for DeFi and NFT on Solana

The Solana blockchain network is seeing strong growth in activity, especially in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT markets. Additionally, Solana has experienced an increase in Total Value Locked (TVL), reaching approximately $670 million as of December 5, according to DeFiLama data. However, this figure is still well below the levels recorded in the last quarter of 2021, during which the price of SOL exceeded $250, and the TVL exceeded $10 billion.

The Solana blockchain has gained attention after overtaking Ethereum in NFT trading volume on Friday. This surge in Solana trading activity marks the culmination of a successful week for the network.

Zito, a liquid staking protocol, conducted a major airdrop on Thursday, distributing $165 million worth of its native token to users. The next day saw a significant increase in Solana’s NFT sales, with transactions totaling nearly $15 million. Following the success of Zito, Solana-based Kamino Finance is also preparing a points program with its token drop.

In particular, there was a significant increase in activity on Tensor, an NFT marketplace built on Solana, potentially driven by speculation about another upcoming airdrop. According to CryptoSlam, Solana’s “Tensorians” NFT collection led the sales volume charts on Friday, seeing sales volume increase by more than 100% over the past week.

next

Source: www.coinspeaker.com