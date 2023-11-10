Solana price could reach $1,000, analyst explains why

Crypto analyst Jacob Canfield has delivered a comprehensive analysis suggesting Solana (SOL) may be on the verge of an unprecedented market surge. “In my opinion, I think Solana will continue to be one of the biggest movers during this current bullish market cycle,” Canfield says, adding that Solana could potentially increase its market dominance to a range of 12-15%. .

Can Solana Reach $1,000?

Canfield is his base Analysis On many indicators. He highlighted the Solana Dominance (SOL.D) chart, noting that at peak market capitalization, it did not even break 3%. Looking at the current trends and SOLBTC’s breakout from its weekly resistance, Canfield envisions a scenario where Solana could enter a parabolic rally phase, which is further supported by the SOLETH charts showing a similar pattern. “SOLETH – has currently also broken out of a weekly resistance and looks to be making a parabolic rally against it.”

SOL/ETH, 1-week chart | Source: x@jacobcanfield

An important factor in Canfield’s analysis is the current state of Ethereum dominance (ETH.D). He noted that ETH.D is breaking out of the long-term trendline and losing the 200 weekly moving average, which is now 17% higher. “If Solana continues to trend up against Ethereum and break above 2019-2020 levels, we could see SOL as a big winner this cycle,” explains Canfield.

However, Canfield does not ignore the potential implications of the recent news regarding Ethereum ETFs. “This may not work with the current ETF announcement news as it would attract more attention,” he admitted, indicating that an approved Ethereum ETF could shift investor attention and capital back to Ethereum, potentially Could reduce Solana’s gains.

Despite potential headwinds from the Ethereum sector, Canfield has emphasized Solana’s strong partnerships with corporate giants like Google, Circle, and Amazon, believing that these collaborations will significantly boost Solana’s visibility in this crypto market cycle. Can give and increase.

Furthermore, Canfield’s analysis extends beyond charts and partnerships. He takes a deep dive into the Solana ecosystem, highlighting the projects that are paving the way for its expansion. From decentralized finance protocols and automated market makers to NFT storage solutions and governance tokens for gaming platforms, Canfield points to the breadth of innovation within Solana, which parallels, and in some aspects, surpasses, Ethereum’s ecosystem. tries to.

In light of the FTX debacle, Canfield commented on the psychological impact on Solana’s market sentiment, saying that with Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal troubles, there is an opportunity for Solana to redefine itself. “There is a bit of PTSD around the ecosystem, but now is the time to become its own entity and create its own future,” he claimed, suggesting that Solana’s future will be shaped by those who live within its ecosystem. are deeply integrated, from developers to merchants and influencers.

Their conclusion: “Solana could triple or quadruple its all-time high market dominance around 12-15% and if it continues to trend against Bitcoin, could easily see $1,000 per coin and fall behind Bitcoin # Can take 2nd place.” When asked about Ethereum’s potential, Canfield insisted, “There is no reason not to allocate to both. It’s like trying to bet on Microsoft or Google. Tesla or Ford: Just buy both.

Short-Term SOL Price Outlook

On the short-term horizon, analyst Rect Capital notes Solana’s recent price movements Post On X. Solana continues to perform well in the market. In 2021, SOL strayed to $53 and then $61 on the upside before moving back to the bottom of the purple box,” he said, referring to a specific area on the price chart that has historically served as both resistance and support. Have done.

SOL/USD, 1-month chart | Source: x @rektcapital

In the Rect Capital chart, SOL is currently breaking above the zone. However, if history repeats itself and the area once again acts as strong resistance, SOL price could face serious downside. Using the green arrows in the chart, Rect Capital portrays a scenario in which SOL initially drops to $30 and then the price rises to $42.

Featured image from ABCC Exchange, chart from tradingview.com

