Solana overtakes Ethereum Layer-2 in trading volume; Whales turn to AI altcoins

Solana (SOL) analysts and traders are discussing its increased on-chain activities. The project has recently overtaken Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) in transaction volume. The achievement of SOL could usher in a new era as investors look forward to positional developments. Incubata (QBE), a crypto AI project, attracts the attention of whales with its unique tokenomics.

The Incubata presale has been successful so far. The attractiveness of the project lies in its AI investment model, which allows prospects to access powerful projects. The project merges blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

InQubeta takes on traditional investing using AI

Incubata offers investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of AI startups through NFTs.

Its crowdfunding model offers budget-friendly investment options, increasing its appeal to more investors.

In Phase 6 of its ongoing presale, over $6.3 million has been raised. QUBE is trading at $0.01925 at this stage.

A key feature of Incubata is its NFT marketplace, which showcases NFTs from AI startups looking to connect with investors.

The marketplace emphasizes security and transparency by subjecting AI startups to rigorous vetting processes to ensure their authenticity before being listed on the platform.

It promotes a mutually beneficial relationship between prospects and businesses. Prospects get the opportunity to connect with brands they trust, while businesses leverage the marketplace to build a loyal community.

This feature makes Incubata an option to check out for NFT enthusiasts.

Solana is bullish, trading activities are increasing

Solana has seen an increase in on-chain activity due to an increase in transaction activity, surpassing Ethereum’s two scaling solutions, Polygon and Optimism.

At this pace, some supporters think SOL could have 10% of Ethereum’s popularity.

Solana has been making notable achievements recently, so it’s no surprise that traders have taken notice of its growing popularity.

BONK, the meme coin associated with Solana, recently reached an all-time high, demonstrating the success of the project.

Additionally, the platform’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem reached a new yearly peak, indicating a significant increase in the project’s asset value.

These achievements have instilled new confidence in investors, who expect more gains next year.

conclusion

Solana is surging after weeks of trading with relatively little visibility. Ethereum layer-2 solutions like Polygon and Optimism lagged behind as SOL prices surged by 45%. Concurrently, Incubata is on investors’ radar. Their NFT investment platform may provide opportunities for those interested in overcoming the barriers of traditional investing.

Crypto investors, especially whales, may also consider participating in the ongoing presale and even acquiring deflationary tokens.

Visit Incubata Presale

Join Incubata communities

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Crypto.News does not endorse any products mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Follow us on Google News

Source: crypto.news