Solana on fire with surge of over 34% within a week – details

The cryptocurrency industry has demonstrated a strong positive trend throughout the week, with major cryptocurrencies experiencing substantial increases in their market cap. Furthermore, the price of Solana (SOL) has demonstrated better performance than major cryptocurrencies, experiencing a notable increase of more than 34% in value over the course of a week.

Solana is a widely recognized layer-1 network renowned for its scalability. The Solana network is characterized by its fast confirmation times and a rich ecosystem and community. During the last 24-hour period, the trading volume of the SOL cryptocurrency has increased significantly by 15%, with its price also following a positive trend.

Despite its continued stellar performance, Solana is still making waves in the market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, as of October 21, the spot price of Solana was around $29, which was 9% higher than its price in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of October, the price of Solana has displayed a tight trading range between $23 and $24, indicating a lack of enthusiasm among investors for the aforementioned cryptocurrency. Subsequently, the coin declined in value, causing the price to breach support levels.

There was a significant gain of 25% in the price of SOL over the last 30-day period. At the time of writing, the market capitalization of the altcoin is $9,740,214,861. Based on Solana price forecast, financial analysts anticipate a potential rise to $31 by the end of 2023.

The current rise in SOL valuations is the result of several factors. A major factor is the rapid expansion and advancement of the Solana ecosystem, especially in the area of ​​decentralized finance (DeFi).

The market cap of SOL is currently $12.5 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

Franky Candles provided the cryptocurrency community a window into the broader evolution of the Solana network by sharing visual evidence showcasing the bustling activity happening ‘behind the scenes’ within the Solana network.

This snippet is from my “Is Solana Dead” video. Despite the FTX results, $SOL There’s still a lot going on behind the scenes! If you want to watch the full video, it’s on my channel, I’ll post the link on my X profile! pic.twitter.com/De6j5aNGxx – Frankie Candles (@Frankie_Candles) 19 October 2023

Can the ‘Ethereum Killer’ Soar?

The token has displayed a proven trend reversal, transitioning to a positive trajectory from the bearish trajectory that began in July and continued through September. After a significant change in a key level, the cryptocurrency that is considered a threat to Ethereum could potentially enter the $30.00 price range, which holds psychological significance.

$SOL – I have been extremely optimistic all year. It’s up 171% this year and we’re about to test the big upside head and shoulders at $30… the next major resistance is likely to be $50 if confirmed. 1/ pic.twitter.com/2I0l92xFTR – Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) 20 October 2023

Meanwhile, SOL is approaching an important pattern testing phase. According to an experienced macro investor, if the effort is successful, it could potentially pave the way for a substantial 66% increase in the price. The man’s outlook is in line with the trend of optimism prevailing around crypto.

Raoul Pal, a renowned macro investor and market analyst, has been very positive about SOL for most of the year. During this period the price of the token increased by 171%. He also said that there are some indications that this big increase could be even bigger.

