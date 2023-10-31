Solana on-chain and derivatives data highlights the boundaries of SOL’s potential price breakout – Cointelegraph – CryptoSaurus

SOL’s price has recently surged by 30%, but on-chain data suggests that the network’s growth challenges could curb Solana’s gains.

Solana saw two positive developments this week with the launch of the Saga Android-based smartphone powered by the Solana blockchain and the launch of retail trading of Grayscale Solana Trust shares.

The developments, combined with a rally in the broader market, sent the price of Solana (SOL) up 29.05% to a monthly high of $26.03 since April 11.

While the mobile launch has positively boosted the Solana ecosystem, the price of the Saga phone appears to exceed $1,000. Nevertheless, the smartphone received positive reviews in user experience and quality.

Independent cryptocurrency investor Amy Wu noted “There are plenty of opportunities for Saga-exclusive DApps, games, and rewards as the phone ships globally, making it even easier to justify the $1k premium price.” It remains to be seen how the Solana Foundation will lead the marketing efforts of the phone against existing giants like Samsung and Apple.

The Grayscale Solana Trust has only $2.9 million in assets under management – ​​which is small compared to SOL’s 24-hour daily trading volume, which is over $500 million – and this is unlikely to have an impact on the price.

There are also warning signs of a lack of growth in on-chain metrics and a bullishness in the derivatives market, threatening a massive correction.

The number of daily transactions on Solana reached a new all-time high in April, showing a continued upward trend. However, the number of daily active accounts has fallen to a new low, raising some concerns.

Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem lost significant liquidity following the collapse of FTX. According to DeFiLama, total deposits on Solana DeFi applications are less than $300 million, knocking Solana out of the top 10 DeFi blockchains based on liquidity value locked.

The use of DeFi in the Solana ecosystem has been limited to liquidity staking protocols, with decentralized exchanges and lending protocols left behind. It appears that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are driving the ecosystem forward.

According to a Delphi Digital report, Solana’s market share in NFT trading increased from 6% of total NFT sales volume to 14% in less than a year. It is the second largest NFT ecosystem after Ethereum.

“The Solana NFT ecosystem is driven by traders who are more financially incentivized and trade more frequently than Ethereum NFT users,” the report said.

However, NFT trading volume since February 2023 has fallen below November 2022 levels, which is a discouraging sign.

Additionally, smart money activity has also shrunk substantially, with lower spending and profits by “smart money” wallets. Nansen tags prolific and active trading addresses as “smart money”.

Open interest (OI) volume for SOL futures, which represents the number of open positions for SOL contracts, increased from $239 million to $365 million in the 48 hours after April 11, according to CoinGlass data. Reached the highest level. ,

The increase in SOL price coincided with an increase in OI volumes, suggesting that derivatives volumes are driving the latest uptrend.

Funding rates for perpetual swap contracts have also increased along with the increase in OI volumes, suggesting that leveraged traders are bullish on the coin. This is a bearish contrarian signal, as the market typically runs stops of crowded standing orders.

The SOL/USD pair faces resistance from the 50-day exponential moving average at $25.40 and the 2022 breakdown level around $29.76. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator, a momentum indicator, shows a gap between the price rise and the MACD indicator, indicating a possible pullback. Support for the pair is around the $20 level.

The Solana ecosystem’s growth in NFT trading volume has been impressive, but has declined since February 2023, and smart money activity has decreased significantly.

The increase in open interest volume for SOL futures and funding rates for perpetual swap contracts suggests that derivatives volumes are driving the latest uptrend. Overall, while Solana has seen positive growth, it remains to be seen how the ecosystem will sustain the value growth.

