Solana NFTs overtake Ethereum amid surge in trading volumes

Source: AdobeStock/Alexandra Sova

Solana (SOL) is experiencing continued upward momentum, with its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seeing significantly higher trading volumes, surpassing even Ethereum.

Projects like Mad Lads and Tensorians have seen significant price increases, rising severalfold in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the collective trading volume of Solana NFTs has now overtaken Ethereum, which traditionally leads in trading volume and hosts the most valuable projects.

Over the past 24 hours, Solana NFTs have earned $14.8 million in trades, compared to about $13.9 million on Ethereum, according to data from CryptoSlam.

This surge in Solana trading volume represents an increase of approximately 92% over the past day.

Among the top traded projects during this period, Tensorians, associated with the Tensor NFT marketplace, leads the way with over $4 million in sales.

Within the Solana ecosystem, Tensor currently dominates with about 76% market share in the last 24 hours, according to Tiexo report.

Magic Eden, the multi-chain marketplace that previously held a dominant position in the Solana sector, now holds about 16% market share.

SOL gains as market momentum continues

Over the past few days, Solana’s native cryptocurrency SOL has recorded significant gains and its flagship meme coin BONK has reached new all-time highs.

On Friday, SOL reached a new 19-month high by touching $73.85.

Although still a long way from its all-time high of around $260 in November 2021, SOL has made a notable recovery from its low of around $8 in late 2022.

Currently trading above $73, SOL is up 13% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

BONK, the leading meme coin on the Solana network, has been rising rapidly in recent weeks, setting a new all-time high price of $0.00001314 on Friday.

Even with a slight drop to $0.00001283 at the time of writing, BONK has gained 10% in the last 24 hours and has tripled in value in the last seven days.

In the past month alone, BONK has surged a staggering 982%, placing it among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with a total market capitalization of $747 million.

In addition to the remarkable price performance, recipients of Zito airdrops on the Solana DeFi platform are also reaping substantial profits.

JTO tokens distributed to early users during the airdrop have surged 72% in the past day, reaching $3.35 per token.

Last week, Jupiter, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator running on the Solana blockchain, also announced the opening of early claims for its JUP token airdrop.

The airdrop is designed to distribute 40% of the total ZUP token supply, equivalent to four of the 10 billion tokens.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: cryptonews.com