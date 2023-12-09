Solana NFT surpasses Ethereum NFT volume to become No. 1 chain for the first time

First ETH chain crossed

The trading volume of NFTs based on the Solana blockchain exceeded the trading volume of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain for the first time on a 24-hour basis. This has been revealed by CryptoSlam data.

According to the data, the trading volume of Ethereum NFTs in the last 24 hours was $25,761,006, but of this, $12,161,638 belongs to “wash trades”, bringing the actual trading volume to $13,599,368, which is higher than Solana’s trading volume of $14,798,983. He was done.

Apart from this, Bitcoin is at the third position, Polygon is at the fourth position and Arbitrum is at the fifth position.

the background is

Solana NFT trading volume continues to increase as the price of Solana (SOL) has recovered significantly since late October, and interest and capital inflows from users of other chains have increased again.

The prices of representative NFT collections such as Madlads, Tensorians, and KleenoSoar increased by leaps and bounds, increasing the scale of Solana NFTs.

Additionally, with Solana-related projects like PYTH, JUP, and JTO being airdropped one after another recently, there is also active activity aimed at the future token release of the NFT marketplace “Tensor,” which has yet to be released. Has not happened. Issued its own token. This is also being said to be one of the reasons for increasing trading volume.

Solana’s price was $73.69, up 9.2% from the previous day.

Source: ourbitcoinnews.com