NFT project Soulmas got off to a rocky start with several major issues. The developer’s decision to destroy the molded llamas has angered the Solmas community.

The Solmas NFT launched yesterday, promising a collection of 10,000 uniquely generated, loveable and collectible llamas with proof of ownership stored on the Solana blockchain.

However, the NFT mint did not run smoothly, facing several major issues that have compromised the integrity of the project. As soon as mining began, there were reports from users that they were receiving more Llama than they paid for. In contrast, others reported that they could not find a llama despite spending 4 SOL ($280) to create one. Additionally, it appears that some people overpaid for their llamas and the 10,000 limit was violated, with more llamas being mined than originally promised by the project.

To improve degradation-related issues, the Solms development team is “killing” the first generation of llamas by changing the image of the NFT to the image of a tombstone.

fix this @solamasnft …little Xavier was my only purchase! A legit epic llama…! If I don’t get at least one epic Gen 2 drop the ghost of Xavier will haunt you 🦙 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/bikhXCwPd2

– Milohendrix (@milohendrix_) 18 August 2021

Posted by Soulmas Team Twitter Promising that every person who raised a first generation llama would receive another llama from the second generation. However, there are many unhappy With determination, as their rare first generation llamas are now being replaced with common second generation llamas.

The decision to “kill” already mined and paid llamas has raised serious concerns about whether the project is decentralized. A founding principle in previous NFT projects like CryptoPunks is that NFTs are immutable and cannot be changed once deployed on the blockchain.

Solmas is not the first NFT project deployed on Solana to face problems. Last weekend, another NFT avatar project, Fallen Ape Academy, launched with the same level of hype. When casting began, many people could not access the website due to the sheer number of people trying to secure a monkey. Some of those who could mine had their transactions processed after all the NFTs were sold, SOL was paid, and received nothing.

In the past week, Solana has been attracting more NFT projects due to the low cost of minting NFTs on the network. However, launching NFTs on Solana is not as well established as Ethereum. As the hype for NFTs on Solana grows, developers need to be careful not to repeat the mistakes of Solmas and Degenerate App Academy.

UPDATE: Since publishing this story, the Solmas team has launched a buyback program for those who are dissatisfied with their Gen 2 Llama replacement. The program is running for 24 hours from August 20th and will allow anyone who has created a Solmas NFT to exchange them for the SOL they were originally paid for.

Disclaimer: At the time of writing this feature, the author owned BTC and ETH.

