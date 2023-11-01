Solana Leading Altcoin Investment Flows, Bitcoin ETF Approval Expected to Drive Price Growth for XRP and Bitcoin Spark

Institutional investors have been praised for bringing maturity to the cryptocurrency market. One project that has enjoyed this trend in 2023 is Solana. In other news, Bitcoin prices surged on enthusiasm from spot ETF approval. The two cryptos that have benefited from this trend are XRP and Bitcoin Spark.

Solana Leads Institutional Investment Flows for Altcoins

In 2023, Solana news has been predominantly positive. One of the top trends has been the increasing interest from institutional investors. The latest report from CoinShares shows Solana coin to be the most preferred altcoin by institutional investors.

Last week, Solana received $15.5 million from institutional investors. On the other hand, Ethereum saw outflows. Year-to-date, Solana now has $74 million in institutional investment inflows, second only to Bitcoin.

Similarly, Solna chart has also been bullish. On the monthly chart, the price of Solana has increased by 65%. The price movement is making SOL one of the best performing coins.

XRP price hits two-month high

If you are into crypto, you might know the importance of spot ETFs. There is now speculation that a spot Bitcoin ETF may get approval soon. Riding this wave, the price of XRP is rising.

XRP price sets new two-month high. Some analysts expect Ripple to win the XRP lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to its price performance, XRP could explode if this happens. Some experts have given price predictions that XRP will rise to $3.

Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) to democratize mining

Mining is a key process in securing the Bitcoin blockchain. However, this requires a lot of energy and expensive GPUs. Because of this, only a few individuals have access to mining facilities. Bitcoin Spark has been launched to solve this problem and democratize mining.

This will be possible because Bitcoin Spark works on a unique proof of process. This will allow anyone with access to a smart device to receive BTCS tokens. More miners also means more security for the Bitcoin Spark network.

Bitcoin Spark is a fork of the Bitcoin network, but it is designed in such a way that it strives to be faster and has lower transaction fees than Bitcoin.

These interesting features make Bitcoin Spark an upgrade to the Bitcoin network in the eyes of some. As a result, crypto presales have been extensively followed by investors. In the eighth phase of its initial coin offering (ICO), BTCS pricing is at $3.25 per token.

