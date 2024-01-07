Solana lags behind Polygon in terms of NFT trading volume – Business News

Alex Dovbnya

Polygon has doubled Solana’s NFT volume in the last 24 hours

Read on U.Today

Google News

Solana has a blockchain platform Experience NFT sales decline, lagging behind its rival Polygon.

According to the latest data, Solana’s NFT trading volume has decreased by 17.17%, with sales totaling $4.5 million. This slowdown is in sharp contrast to Polygon’s significant increase in trading activity, which has seen an 84.94% increase, reaching $9 million in sales.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading

The NFT market is seeing dynamic changes, with Ethereum maintaining its top position, claiming $13.4 million in sales, representing an increase of 29.65%.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which is often associated with NFT transactions, remained steady with $13,016,115 in sales despite a decline of 18.52%.

30-day volume data for NFTs reveals Bitcoin’s dominance, with sales reaching nearly $872.7 million, and Ethereum’s active market at more than $709.7 million despite higher wash trading volumes. Solana and Polygon have also shown significant activity with total sales of approximately $334 million and $99.4 million respectively.

big month of solana

Despite the current decline, it is important to acknowledge Solana’s significant achievements in recent times.

According to CryptoSlam, in December 2023, Solana unexpectedly topped Ethereum in monthly NFT sales volume, with approximately $366.5 million worth of Solana NFTs sold compared to Ethereum’s $353.2 million.

This was a surprising turn given Ethereum’s long-standing dominance in this sector. The increase in Solana sales was due to a combination of several factors, including a substantial increase in unique buyers and sellers.

About the Author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka Alex Morris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader, and journalist with extensive experience covering everything related to the growing industry – from price analysis to blockchain disruption. Alex wrote over 1,000 stories for U.Today, Cryptocomms and other fintech media outlets. He has a particular interest in regulatory trends around the world that are shaping the future of digital assets. they can be contacted [email protected],

Source: U.Today

Source: biz.crast.net