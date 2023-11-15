Solana is up 520% ​​in 1 year: Why is this metric worrying for bulls?

Looking at the performance in the daily chart, Solana (SOL) is on the rise. At spot rates, the coin is trading above $50, up 520% ​​over the past year, when it slipped below $8 following the collapse of FTX, a now-defunct crypto exchange, and Alameda Research, a trading wing linked to FTX is one of these. Leading crypto market maker.

Strong rise in Solana due to drop in liquidity?

While Solana is “Blistering” and at New 2023 Highs, Kaiko, a Crypto Analytics Platform, is Connected Regarding the disparity in liquidity in USD and “base unit” terms. Typically, “base unit” refers to the base unit of account of any currency, in this case, SOL.

Native units can be used to measure market depth as it provides easy access to measure the relative liquidity of a coin without the need to convert it into other denominations, such as USD or BTC, for example.

As Kaiko noted on November 14, at 1% market depth, Solana liquidity in USD terms is at the highest level since the collapse of FTX. However, looking at SOL liquidity from another perspective, the coin is struggling. Using “core units” as a liquidity gauge, it is at the lowest point since the FTX collapse.

SOL is still reeling from the FTX collapse, what’s next?

The collapse of FTX was significant not only for SOL and its native token but also for the broader crypto markets. Following the bankruptcy of the Sam Bankman Fried Exchange in November 2022, SOL prices fell, as fear of infection across the board also saw Bitcoin (BTC) prices decline, losing its perceived role as a safe haven. Failed.

By November 2022, Bitcoin had suddenly fallen below $16,000, sending Solana down from a high of $220 to $8. This contraction also saw crypto liquidity being more unfavorable to Solana.

Given how liquid SOL is in its native units, it is clear that liquidity has not yet recovered and may need more time, despite the general optimism in Solana communities. According to Kaiko, this suggests that market makers are choosing to maintain stable liquidity for the SOL despite rising prices in US dollar terms.

Currently, SOL prices are stable above $50, but an uptrend remains against the USD. There are a series of lower lows on the shorter time frames, early indicators that the bullish momentum may be waning, and SOL traders are possibly exiting their long positions. Nevertheless, $38, which is the November 2022 high, is an important reaction point for technical analysts.

