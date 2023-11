Solana has been on the rise again recently, with the price of SOL more than doubling since the beginning of October and skyrocketing from under $10 at the end of 2022. And if you want to fill your wallet with even more Solana, why not earn more by playing games?

Many play-to-earn games are based on Solana, and reward players with either SOL or another token within the Solana ecosystem, which can be swapped for SOL at an exchange. In all of the examples below, you’ll need to purchase NFTs to enable in-game earnings – but it may be worth it if you’re planning on having a group play.

Here are five notable play-to-earn games you can play today to earn tokens and stack up SOL, and stay tuned as we plan to expand this list with new titles over time.

Ev.io

What would have made the classic Quake III Arena even better? Possibly, earning cash while destroying enemies. Well, Ev.io basically does the same thing. This web-based game takes the old-school arena first-person shooter (FPS) format and adds the ability to earn cryptocurrency while playing, which only adds to the feeling of frenetic competition.

Ev.io is completely free to play, although you will need to purchase NFTs if you want to earn in-game “E” currency that can be redeemed for SOL. Fortunately, we have prepared a guide on how to start earning in the game. Additionally, Ev.io also offers the Solana meme token BONK, so there is a lot of earning potential.

phase

Move to earn—simple enough, right? Stepan took the idea of ​​activity tracking apps and ran with it (pun intended), adding crypto rewards as a way to motivate players to get out there and log their jogs and jaunts. While Stepan’s hype has dropped sharply from the peak in early 2022, you can still earn GST reward tokens on Solana by playing.

Although you will need to purchase NFT sneakers to start the game, putting a little skin in the game may motivate you to increase your exercise routine and ultimately accumulate more SOLs.

aurori

You will also need NFTs to earn Solana-based AURY tokens in Auri, a Pokémon-inspired role-playing game that runs on Solana and the Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum. As explained in a blog post, Aury players earn in-game (off-chain) sub-tokens by battling their Nefty NFT creatures, which are then automatically converted into AURY tokens and provided to players. Let’s go.

More recently, Aurori has Advertised AURY Awards Blitz to win matches in player-versus-player (PVP) mode. And NFT owners can also stake their assets to earn AURY rewards. There are many ways to earn money in one of the most prominent games, Solana.

Star Atlas: Sage Labs

While developer ATMTA has been slowly building out its epic vision for a full version of the sci-fi simulation Star Atlas, it recently launched an on-chain Solana web game called SAGE Labs that gives beginner players the same kind of experience. Allows you to plug into an open economy. Simple interface.

And there are massive prizes to claim. Star Atlas is offering players Golden Ticket tokens, which can be entered into a drawing to win crypto tokens and NFT in-game items, with a total value of $1.35 million.

Get a chance to win during the Fimbul themed week of Golden Ticket events! Try your luck and potentially take home a piece of loot worth $150,000, including a Fimbul BYOS tankship! Submit tickets by December 1st/3:15PM ET. pic.twitter.com/dJUEXZnwIs – Star Atlas (@staratlas) 24 November 2023

This week’s drawing, as of this writing, includes a single bundle of 5.6 million Solana-based Atlas tokens — currently worth about $33,000 for the lucky winner — as well as five packs of 1 million Atlas each (about $5,900. ). You will need some SOL or ATLAS in your Solana wallet to play as everything is controlled on-chain, but the potential rewards are substantial.

DeFi Land

Many early crypto games were ridiculed as being pitched as DeFi apps masquerading as games, but DeFi Land embraces that vibe wholeheartedly, turning the farming simulation experience into one with play-to-earn rewards. Paired with – as well as the ability to transact crypto tokens through DeFi protocols.

You’ll need specific NFTs to unlock play-to-earn versions of the fishing, shooting, and harvest mini-games, as well as pet NFTs to earn tokens for animal care. DeFi Land offers Solana-based Goldie tokens to NFT owners when they play, allowing you to earn back part of your investment.

Additionally, DeFi Land also allows players to connect with DeFi protocols, allowing you to profit when staking tokens, but be careful—it may look like a game, but you can play with real tokens. Have been.

Source: decrypt.co