Solana Flying, Bulls Reverse Post-FTX Collapse Losses But SOL Analyst Cautious

SOL, the primary currency of Solana, is one of the top performing coins in the top 10, according to crypto tracker, CoinMarketCap. According to data from October 31, SOL is moving above $36, hitting the highest level of 2023, following the all-time collapse of FTX, which has seen the coin collapse in the fourth quarter of 2023 before a steady improvement in spot rates over the past 11 months. It had fallen to a low of $8. ,

Solana soars 150% to reverse losses post-FTX

At current prices, SOL is up more than 150% from the November 2022 low. At this pace, SOL is outpacing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), whose prices have also surged more than 100% from their 2022 lows.

Looking at the daily chart, SOL is within a bullish breakout formation, trending above the July 2023 high around $32. Notably, the uptrend is accompanied by increasing trading volume, indicating that optimistic traders likely support the uptrend.

Apart from expanding trading volumes, the bull bars are riding the upper Bollinger Band (BB), which is breaking away from the middle BB, indicating that the uptrend momentum is also high and could support the prices. BB is a technical indicator to measure price volatility. Whenever a band diverges from the middle BB, implied volatility is higher, such as with Solana on spot rates.

SOL collapses in November 2022 due to FTX’s bankruptcy. The exchange was one of the most popular when it emerged that its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, had misused user funds.

Bankruptcy Trustee Free to Sell SOL, Why Did They Bet?

FTX, through its subsidiaries, was one of the largest holders of SOL. Therefore, when FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in early November 2022, it had a major impact on the broader Solana ecosystem, sending SOL prices lower.

FTX holds approximately 16% of the SOL outstanding supply worth over $1 billion and over $500 million of BTC. According to a ruling by the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in September, FTX can begin selling and investing its crypto holdings to pay creditors.

In mid-October, FTX Estate staked 5.5 million SOL. According to on-chain dataThe coins were staked through Figment, a platform primarily supported by institutional investors.

By staking SOL, the FTX estate, which is managed by a bankruptcy trustee, is bullish on the coin as it has the option to liquidate it at any time, as directed by the court. Additionally, staking will result in the asset receiving more SOL.

Nevertheless, Nansen’s report on 31 October shows That FTX Estate did not stake 1.6 million SOL. It is unclear whether they will be sent to exchanges for liquidation, potentially driving prices lower.

