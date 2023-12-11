Journalist

Published: December 11, 2023

Solana increases interest in its NFTs

SOL price falls on charts due to decline in development activity

sundial [SOL] The last year has finally seen a resurgence in the ecosystem after many ups and downs. In fact, a significant portion of the attention toward its ecosystem was driven by NFTs on the Solana network.

NFTs are on the rise

Over the past two days, the number of unique Solana NFT purchase wallets has exceeded 12,000 each day. This is a major milestone, with the ratio of unique ETH NFT purchasing wallets exceeding 60%, reaching an all-time high for this metric.

The increase in unique purchase wallets of Solana NFTs, overtaking ETH, indicates the growing interest and adoption of NFTs on the Solana blockchain. This increase in activity could have a positive impact on the Solana ecosystem by attracting more creators, developers, and users to leverage the platform for NFT-related activities.

The increased participation also suggests potential opportunities for decentralized applications (DApps) and projects built on Solana, contributing to the overall vitality and expansion of the Solana blockchain.

fi activity

Additionally, the volume on Solana decentralized exchanges (DEXs) has reached new highs over the past three days, consistently hitting all-time highs. This notable trend underlines the strong and growing trading activity on Solana, reflecting increasing user participation and liquidity within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on the Solana blockchain.

Due to these factors, the number of daily active addresses on the Solana network also increased. However, the number of transactions made on the network decreased.

Where is SOL on the chart?

It is worth noting here that SOL price did not experience any positive momentum. At the time of this publication, SOL was trading at $68.67 and its price dropped -4.75% in the last 24 hours alone. SOL’s trading volume also declined significantly during that period.

read solana [SOL] Price Forecast 2024-2025

Simultaneously, urban development activity in Solana fell. This meant that the number of GitHub contributions made by these developers decreased. New updates and upgrades on the Solana network may be affected due to this.

